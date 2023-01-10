Spider-Man Freshman Year Director Sells Graphic Novel For 6 Figures Liza Singer, director Spider-Man: Freshman Year series for Disney+ has sold the rights to Wayward: Fractured Shadows, their new middle-grade fantasy graphic novel at auction for a six-figure sum.

Liza Singer is directing the Spider-Man: Freshman Year series for Disney+, previously storyboarded High in the Clouds for Netflix and was the Storyboard revisionist for DC Superhero Girls season 2 and 3. They have just sold the rights to Wayward: Fractured Shadows, their new middle-grade fantasy graphic novel at auction for a six-figure sum by Jess Harold at Henry Holt.

"The town of Wayward sits on top of a mirror realm of demons who feed on emotions—the bigger, the better. Thankfully, Guardians and BFFs Ryan and Owen have the power to fight them. But starting middle school brings changes neither of the demon hunters expected, and now they must face an even bigger challenge than any demon: growing apart." Liza writes on Tumblr, "I haven't been able to make a lot of new art because dun dun dun, I've been toiling away at a brand new graphic novel featuring these two cuties!!!

It's a story about the messiness of friendship, puberty and demon hunting! While its still a bit a ways out from release, i can't WAIT to share it with everyone!!"

Publication of Wayward: Fractured Shadows will be in the autumn of 2025. Liza Singer's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary Agency did the deal for North American rights.

Liza Singer also worked as Supervising Director on a current in-development series at RoosterTeeth, and as a Sequential Director on new series at Titmouse. They've also done Story Art work for a number of clients including: Netflix, Warner Brothers, Titmouse, Oddbot, Shadow Machine, Rough Draft, Microsoft and more. Liza has also worked as an animator and illustrator for several clients including Coca Cola, Prudential, and Amplify, and had their work featured in the Broadway Musical "Big Fish". As a writer, Liza developed scripts and Game Design Documents for Scholastic for children's games including Magic School Bus Dinosaurs and Word Girl and has a Masters in Narrative Design for New Media from NYU.

Henry Holt and Company based in New York City is one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.