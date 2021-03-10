New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?

Of late, The Amazing Spider-Man comic book has been a misery fest, halfway through the Kindred storyline, with Peter Parker's personal life ripped up into confetti, and questions being asked about his very soul, in relation to One More Day and Mephisto. Which may be why writer Nick Spencer decided a completely different tone was necessary for today's Amazing Spider-Man #61. Which means a bright and shiny new costume from Patrick Gleason.

With the news network Peter Parker now works for, putting a new Spider costume together. Putting their cameras in the heart of the action.

Ah, the attractions of new technology and it comes with some serious upgrades.

Stronger, faster, smarter, there is just one other function it comes with that might give him cause to pause.

J Jonah Jameson offering editorial advice, and commercial instruction.

And some rather dodgy branding for the webbing upgrades.

So how long will this costume last? Looks like he's back in the red and blue in April.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210648

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

Peter Parker gets a new job! Spidey gets a new look! And Kingpin's plans start coming together! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210651

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

NEW COSTUME DEBUTS! Kingpin makes it personal with Peter Parker and New York City itself will pay the price! And another fuse lit more than thirty issues ago reaches its explosive destination. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210575

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley

We all the know the romantic story of R&J! Star-crossed lovers, deep-seeded family enmity, tragic ending… Wait, who are Romeo and Juliet? We're talking about Randy and Janice! Yep, Peter Parker's roommate and The Beetle have been dating and that information finally gets out to their fathers… The Tombstone/Robbie Robertson beef has been brewing since 1988 and is back, big time. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $4.99