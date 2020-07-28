Rise Of Skywalker Cancelled in The Daily LITG, 28th July 2020

It may not have been SDCC, but how come I have a hangover from it? No idea – the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Another Marvel comic book off the MIA is Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker was dropped, we were desperately seeking Luigi, while Warren Ellis, Batman, Tom King and Jae Lee ran around right behind. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker cancellation and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer

They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.

One year ago…

One year ago, Val Kilmer was reconciling himself with Chris Achilleos' Batman and I was at the London Film And Comic Con.

What's happening today…

Wo what are you up to today aside from sleeping off the weekend?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Jon J. Muth, artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer,

artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer, Jim Davis, creator of Garfield.

creator of Garfield. Mike Smith, cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun.

cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun. Ian Akin, comic book inker.

comic book inker. Mike Cruz of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics.

of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics. Nicholas Ahlhelm , publisher of Metahuman Press

, publisher of Metahuman Press James Austin Sprandel of Parasite Studios

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker, Luigi, Warren Ellis, Tom King, Jae Lee, SDCC or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.