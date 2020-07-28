Rise Of Skywalker Cancelled in The Daily LITG, 28th July 2020

It may not have been SDCC, but how come I have a hangover from it? No idea – the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Another Marvel comic book off the MIA is Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker was dropped, we were desperately seeking Luigi, while Warren Ellis, Batman, Tom King and Jae Lee ran around right behind. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker cancellation and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey Batman Comic Dropped By DC
- Marvel Comics Cancels Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker?
- Jae Lee to Tom King – "We're Not All Good"
- Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- Arkham Knight is Batman's Worst Nightmare with Flame Toys
- New Details On Mega Evolution & Level Cap Increase For Pokémon GO
- Unova Week Unlocked at Pokémon GO Fest 2020
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- I May Destroy You Gives Television Its First Watchmen
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
What's happening today…
Wo what are you up to today aside from sleeping off the weekend?
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context, The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6.30pm ET
- Live Discussion Comics hosted by Gamerz Voice 5-6pm UTC+2
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Jon J. Muth, artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer,
- Jim Davis, creator of Garfield.
- Mike Smith, cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun.
- Ian Akin, comic book inker.
- Mike Cruz of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics.
- Nicholas Ahlhelm, publisher of Metahuman Press
- James Austin Sprandel of Parasite Studios
