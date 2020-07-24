Storm, Cypher Have Big Roles in X of Swords X-Men Crossover [SDCC]

At Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at Comic-Con@Home, power-mad X-Editor Jordan White talked with X-Men writers Tini Howard and The Gerry Duggan of Comics, Gerry Duggan, about the X of Swords crossover event. There wasn't a whole lot of information revealed at the panel, but the writers did discuss which characters' stories make them most excited about the event.

"As the person that's been writing Marauders, I'm very excited for this story because of Storm's part in it," said Duggan. "Finally, you know, there's a super, super cool story that we've been dying to tell. When you see Russell Dauterman and Matt Wilson's cover for Marauders, you'll understand why I'm so excited about this story for Storm. We should show that cover. I'm going to show that cover."

"Look, they put the X of Swords logo in the back!" said Duggan. "That's the halo! It's pretty amazing."

"We're all very excited for the story that has developed for young Douglas Ramsey," said writer Tini Howard. "Look, there's a part of you that's like Betsy, Apocalypse, I love writing them and their stories are so important to me. There are some characters that I don't even want to say that I'm excited to write because I don't want to spoil it, but I'll say this: the room has lit up every time we start talking about Doug's story in X of Swords. It can be the earliest, sleepiest, most worn-out video call, and the second we start talking about the Doug story, everyone's like, 'and this happened?!' Cypher fans are gonna have a great time."

So at least one of them is getting killed off, right? The 22-page X of Swords crossover is set to take over all of the X-books this fall. Universes will be shattered. Things will never be the same again, and all that jazz. Maybe Wolverine will have three dicks now. You know how it goes.