The Campaign To #SaveHellblazer Ramps Up A Notch

So John Constantine: Hellblazer is cancelled by DC Comics with #12 in November. But there is a campaign to make this anything but final. Its writer Si Spurrier writes;

The first collected volume of #HELLBLAZER drops on Sept 29. This is the run which has topped review aggregates for 4 solid months. It's also the book which is cancelled at issue #12. If you want to #SaveHellblazer, strong tpb sales are our only hope.

Tell you what's a giggle: all the chitchat on a ludicrously popular comicbook piracy site being about how dreadful it is that DC cancelled #Hellblazer. [headsplode deskspatter soulcrumble]

Ed Brisson:

The same piracy site that tells you, with no sense of irony, to turn off your ad blocker because they rely on ad revenue to keep the site running.

While Clark Bull, Senior Publicity Manager at DC Comics posted;

The darkest comics sometimes deserve the brightest light. If you're a site editor and your team inexplicably hasn't been covering #JohnConstantineHellblazer, email me. And if you/your team has existing JCH reviews that you want to get more attention on, email me.

We've been covering it copiously. Clark. Feel free to give any of these the added attention you believe they, um, deserve.