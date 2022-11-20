The Comic Book Creator Credits Of Black Panther: Welcome To Wakanda

Black Panther: Welcome To Wakanda came out last week. But with the news that here was no longer a final credit scene to the movie, fewer people stuck around to the Special Thanks section. Thankfully one Bleeding Cool spy managed to see which Marvel comic book creators get thanked for Bleeding Cool.

The Black Panther created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Jason Aaron, Bob Almond, Ken Bald, Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Rich Buckler, John Buscema, Stefano Caselli, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Olivier Coipel, Gene Colan, Will Conrad, Mike Deodato, Scot Eaton, Steve Epting, Bill Everett, Matt Fraction, Billy Graham, Jonathan Hickman, Reginald Hudlin, Ken Lashley, Jonathan Maberry, Kenny Martinez, Don McGregor, Jimmy Palmiotti, Christopher Priest, Joe Quesada, John Romita Jr., Brian Stelfreeze, Jim Steranko, Larry Stroman, Mark Texeira, Roy Thomas, Sal Velluto.

Here's a few reasons why they may have been thanked. Feel free to fill in any blanks or amend any errors in the comments, and iIwill update and, naturally, credit you…

Bill Everett, creator of the Sub-Mariner in 1939, revived by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby in Fantastic Four #4 in 1961.

Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, creators of Riri Williams, Ironheart.

Killmonger created by Don McGregor and Rich Buckler

Shuri created by Reggie Hudlin and Mike Deodato, developed by John Romita Jr, made the new Black Panther with Ken Lashley

Everett Ross, created by Christopher Priest and Kenny Martinez.

The Dora Milaje led by Okoye created by Christopher Priest and Mark Texeira arranged through Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti

The Winter Soldier, created by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting

Black Panther revived by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Brian Stelfreeze

Jason Aaron wrote the first Black Panther from 1,000,000 BC

Namora created by Ken Bald, Syd Shores, Bob Powell

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine created by Jim Steranko

Black Panther: Power by Jonathan Mayberry, Will Conrad and Ken Lashley.

Black Panther: The Bride by Reginald Hudlin and Scott Eaton

M'Baku created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema

Wakanda confronted Namor in New Avengers by Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting.

Black Panther Annual #1 by Reginald Hudlin, Larry Stroman and Ken Lashley

Other classic Black Panther runs by Billy Graham, Gene Colan, Sal Velluto. Other creators mentioned include Stefano Caselli, Olivier Coipel and Matt Fraction. You can divine your own credits…