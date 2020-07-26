The Eisner Awards Dominate The Daily LITG, 26th July 2020.

It may be SDCC but the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And yesterday that meant The Eisner Awards. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Eisner Awards and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Bleeding Cool was the first news source to publish this year's Eisner Awards, which is why it rocketed to the top of the traffic yesterday. But there was a lot more to talk about.

And five more you may prefer

Challenging pop culture history and the exit of one of the more notable figures of DC Comics in the last decade… catch up with what you missed.

One year ago…

One year ago, Stargirl was up in the air…

What's happening today… it's not just SDCC.

It does look like the comic book conventions are coming back, in small ways, but also an online version of the big one, SDCC.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Larry Docherty of Larry's Comics

of Larry's Comics Christopher Hunt of CARVER: A Paris Story

of CARVER: A Paris Story Joe Sanchez, inker on Suicide Squad

