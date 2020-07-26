The Eisner Awards Dominate The Daily LITG, 26th July 2020.

It may be SDCC but the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And yesterday that meant The Eisner Awards. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Eisner Awards and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Bleeding Cool was the first news source to publish this year's Eisner Awards, which is why it rocketed to the top of the traffic yesterday. But there was a lot more to talk about.
- Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day One Details Revealed
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
- Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
- Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
- A New Luigi Code Is Found 24 Years After Super Mario 64 Was Released
- DC Comics Event 'Endless Winter' In December 2020
- Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
- Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
And five more you may prefer
Challenging pop culture history and the exit of one of the more notable figures of DC Comics in the last decade… catch up with what you missed.
- Barbara Gordon as Oracle in Four Pages From Batman #100 (Preview)
- What Robin King Does to Barry Allen & Alan Scott in Death Metal #SDCC
- Sneak Peek at Dune Graphic Novel and House Of Atreides Comic #SDCC
- Sharkboy and Lavagirl to Return in We Can Be Heroes #SDCC
- IDW to Publish Star Trek Voyager Comics About Seven Of Nine #SDCC
What's happening today… it's not just SDCC.
It does look like the comic book conventions are coming back, in small ways, but also an online version of the big one, SDCC.
- San Diego Comic-Con@Home
- Casper Comic Con, Casper Events Center, WY, $15
