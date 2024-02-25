Posted in: Ahoy, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Vault | Tagged: comicspro, Ghost Machine, power rangers, Spider-Boy, thundercats, ultimate spider-man

The Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers Of ComicsPro 2024 And More

The Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers of ComicsPro 2024 and more, looking at all the announcements this week.

Article Summary ComicsPRO 2024 sees Joe Murray elected as President, succeeding Jenn Haines.

Exclusive retailer covers and collectibles from publishers turn heads and drive buzz.

Marvel commits to $3.99 price point; DC unveils major summer event: Absolute Power.

New initiatives include retailer awards, influencer partnerships, and book trailers.

The ComicsPRO retailer conference in Pittsburgh saw publishers and retailers have their first meeting of the year, physically and virtually. With the cancellation of Diamond's annual Retailer Summit, this has become the main retailer meeting of the year, challenged by the breakfast and lunch meetings at SDCC, ECCC, MCM and NYCC from Diamond and Lunar distributors. Founded as a retailer activist group in 2005, it had grown to be a destination in and of itself, and this year, Joe Murray was named the new ComicsPro President as Jenn Haines stepped down. Comic publishers were on hand for presentations, group workshops and giveaways. Often exclusive print runs of certain comics, they have become collectable in their own right and can even pay for the trip in its entirety if sold on eBay. And Bleeding Cool has the most extensive look at what was on hand. Hat tips appreciated.

Even publishers who weren't present, like Image Comics, had creators who were. Such as Ghost Machine with a black and white, newsprint edition of Ghost Machine #1 debuting at ComicsPro, where Geoff Johns also talked about upcoming plans and Ghost Machine Day.

Boom Studios are giving away ComicsPRO editions of the following, including those being signed by a Power Ranger, while also talking up the expansion of the Brzrkr Universe with Keanu Reeves, expansion of Something Is Killing The Children, and pushing creator-owned work and the return of Lumberjanes. Boom Studios pointed out Jason Aaron on Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr, Erica Slaughter: Year One for Something Is Killing The Children, and Filip Sablik stated that there must be more than Batman and Spider-Man. They also stated that they will be creating partnerships with online influencers and develop book trailers for their titles for BookTok campaigns on TikTok and Instagram.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1

Man's Best #1 Ashcan

The Displaced #1

Uncanny Valley Sketch Poster

The Amory Wars: No World For Tomorrow Poster

Claudio Sanchez from Coheed and Cambria and his wife Chondra Echert who create the comic Amory Wars performed an acoustic set at the show. Tony Fleecs brought exclusive versions of Uncanny Valley from Boom Studios, and Feral from Image Comics. Dave Wachter probably sketched on more back covers of Uncanny Valley than not.

Dynamite Entertainment highlighted officially licensed Transformers trading cards and pushing retailer limited ashcan releases, and collaborating with influencers. As well as the following retailer swag at ComicsPro.

Foil Virgin Rob Liefeld ThunderCats #1

Foil Virgin Jae Lee ThunderCats #1

Foil Virgin ashcan of Space Ghost #1.

Foil variant of Craig Rousseau negative space cover for Lilo & Stitch #1.

Marvel Comics had Spider-Boy # 1 and Ultimate Spider-Man #1, latter of which I expect to be going for mid-three figures on eBay any second now. At ComicsPro, Marvel Comics committed to the $3.99 price point, Deadpool promotions, print-only special editions, as well as a new line of covers from Skottie Young, their new line of free Marvel Must Haves, and Deadpool & Wolverine crossovers.

Oni Press has the following for Jill And The Killers #1,



DSTLRY and Kodansha are continuing a cover swap partnership in which they will regularly exchange cover artists for variants. And state they will have national press campaigns to treat every release like a pop culture event. And they had a ComicsPro exclusive for The Devil's Cut #1. That would be Cover N for those of you collecting them.

Michael Rosenberg and Tyler Boss were there to sign bookplates for What's The Furthest Place From Here? Vol. 3, some promo stuff, and "a new top secret thing to share with you." Did anyone find out what it was? We learned more from Magma Comix while First Second announced InvestiGators would be expanded into the Gatorverse. And Image Comics launched a new Retailer Award.

Vault Comics announces over $1.25 million in free books were given away with their Free Firsts program, with Barbaric up next. Mad Cave gave more details for Dick Tracy, Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets with Tommy Lee Edwards and Flash Gordon with Jeremy Adams, Will Conrad and Stan Lee. While their Papercutz imprint is doing Phineas & Ferb comic books from the summer!

And A Wave Blue World is giving away editions of Sharp Wit, The Company Of Women and Mexo as well as bookmarks and posters

DC Comics announced Absolute Power, DC Comics' summer event with Mark Waid and Dan Mora with 25 Absolute Power comics, all written by Mark Waid, Shooting Superman, a schedule for a new Elseworlds imprint. and comic shop owners applauded DC Comics' return to a Wednesday on-sale date.

Lunar Distribution has announcing a switch to affidavit returns for most of the publishers they distribute, so that returns or damages can be registered without actual physical returns. While Diamond announced a flat rate shipping for comic book stores.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!