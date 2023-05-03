The Full Comic Book Creator Credits In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 The Guardians Of The Galaxy movies draw deeply on the comic bookband this is no exception. Man, Bill Mantlo would have loved to have seen this.

I've just seen Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 in 3D IMAX at the BFI London Waterloo, the largest cinema screen in the country touching twenty feet, or three double-decker buses. And it is definitely one of those films which benefits from size and some semi-decent 3D for the delineation of the one-shot fight scenes, which it seems this technology was built for. Don't do fast cuts with 3D unless you want your audiences popcorn to return. But long tracking shots in and out of the action? It's a wild ride. Thank you Mr Gunn.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy movies also draw most deeply on the comic books in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this is no exception. Man, Bill Mantlo would have loved to have seen this. He's just one of the many creators listed in the credits during their special thanks, before the post-credits scene… and the post-credits note.

The ain character comic book creator credits from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 run as follows:

Drax & Gamora created by JIM STARLIN

Groot created by STAN LEE, LARRY LIEBER and JACK KIRBY

Mantis created by STEVE ENGLEHART and DON HECK

Nebula created by ROGER STERN, JOHN BUSCEMA and SAL BUSCEMA

Rocket Raccoon created by BILL MANTLO and KEITH GIFFEN

Star-Lord created by STEVE ENGLEHART and STEVE GAN

With Special Thanks To

DAN ABNETT

DANIEL ACURA

WELLINGTON ALVES

PAUL AZACETA

JERRY BINGHAM

DONNY CATES

CHRIS CLAREMONT

GENE COLAN

PETER DAVID

MARKO DJURDJEVIC

ARNOLD DRAKE

MIKE FRIEDRICH

TIMOTHY GREEN II

MARK GRUENWALD

GIL KANE

ANDY LANNING

SALVADOR LARROCA

STEVE LIGHTLE

MIKE MIGNOLA

PAUL PELLETIER

RICK REMENDER

CORY SMITH

ROY THOMAS

JIM VALENTINO

Mike Mignola for the Rocket Raccoon mini-series that introduced the Halfworld, also written by Bill Mantlo made up the biggest aspect of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock being created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, could be considered covered by the Groot credits apparently, any egregious commissions? Let us know in the comments.