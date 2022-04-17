The Landmark Original Dark Horse Aliens Series, Up for Auction

Dark Horse Presents #24 was the first appearance of the Aliens franchise in comic books. It was quickly followed by the original 1988-1989 Aliens series which became the first comic book mini-series title published by Dark Horse Comics that was based on a licensed movie property. Written by Mark Verheiden with covers and art by Mark A. Nelson, the series proved to be extremely popular for the publisher, and helped to solidify Dark Horse as a major player in comics. For example, the success of the series also led to Dark Horse obtaining the license to produce comics based on the Star Wars franchise among many others. The Aliens series thus holds an important place in the history of both Dark Horse Comics and in modern licensed comic books in general. There are several issues high-grade issues of the important original Aliens comic book series up for auction in the 2022 April 17-18 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122216 at Heritage Auctions.

Referred to as Aliens: Outbreak in more recent collected editions, this mini-series focused on Rebecca Jorden and Corporal Dwayne Hicks in the wake of the film Aliens. However, after the events of Alien³, which killed off Newt, Corporal Hicks and Ripley, Dark Horse changed the name of the character Hicks in this story to maintain consistency with the Alien Universe. Dark Horse subsequently published many other successful series based on the Aliens franchise.

An important moment for the Aliens Universe and for modern licensed comic books, the original Dark Horse series is still desirable to collectors today. It helped put modern licensed comic books on the map in a way that feeds back into their film and television franchises across a number of publishers and studios. There are several high grade CGC 9.8 issues of the important original Aliens comic book series up for auction in the 2022 April 17-18 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122216 at Heritage Auctions.