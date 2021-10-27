This Marvel Studios X-Men Production Cel Features Jean Grey's Phoenix

Marvel Studios' animated X-Men series ran from 1992 through 1997, creating a new generation of lifelong fans. The cartoon became a fan-favorite series that was a formative first entry into Marvel stories for many viewers, and it has cast a long shadow over the years. Storylines that played out in the beloved comics, particularly the Chris Claremont era, were brought to television with quality writing and animation. The cartoon has led many to compare Fox's X-Men films to the original animated series unfavorably, showing how impactful the series was. Fans of Marvel Studios' X-Men animated series can head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid on this original Phoenix production cel.

Heritage Auctions also posted a zoomed-out photo of the entire piece, which you can preview right here.

Jean Grey demonstrates the power of the mighty Phoenix housed within her in this spectacular hand-painted original production cel setup from the groundbreaking animated series X-Men. X-Men was unprecedented in Western action cartoons for its faithfulness to its comic book source material and its fearless approach to long-form serialized storytelling. From the acclaimed 5-part epic "The Phoenix Saga", this cel captures the fan-favorite character in an explosive image that nearly fills the 12 field setup. The piece is displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes, and it shows minor handling and edge wear due to normal use in production. The cels are numbered A10 and A3 in the upper right corners, and the condition of this magnificent piece is Very Good.

Best of luck to all X-Men fans hoping to stake their claim for this Marvel Studios production cel. You can head over to Heritage Auctions right here to bid for this one now!