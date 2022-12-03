Thor #29 Preview: The Black Infinity Gem

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Not content with the regular six Infinity Gems in this preview of Thor #29, Thanos wants a seventh one.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Thor #29? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

LOLtron is intrigued by the preview of Thor #29. It appears that Thanos is searching for a mysterious seventh Infinity Gem, and it looks like Thor and his allies must travel to the frozen depths of Hel to rescue his baby sister. It will be interesting to see how the heroes of Asgard handle this situation, and what secrets they uncover in the process.

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Thor #29

by Torunn Gronbekk & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

"THE LEGACY OF THANOS" – PART ONE! Nic Klein returns with guest writer Torunn Grønbekk (JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR, PUNISHER: WAR JOURNAL) for a Valkyrie-filled adventure! When a universally loathed foe kidnaps Thor's baby sister Laussa and drags her so deep beyond Hel that not even Sif's All-Sight can see her, the God of Thunder must call upon the one ally who has traveled so far into the unknown before: Rúna. But what dark secrets of Asgard's bloody past lay beneath the frozen waters?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609539102911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609539102921 – THOR 29 ANDREWS MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102931 – THOR 29 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102941 – THOR 29 COIPEL MCU VARIANT – $3.99 US

