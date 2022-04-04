Trung Le Nguyen's Second Graphic Novel, Angelica And The Bear Prince

Trung Le Nguyen has sold his new contemporary YA graphic novel Angelica and the Bear Prince to Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. Angelica and the Bear Prince tells the story of Angelica, " a 17-year-old overachieving high school student learning to rebalance herself after burning out. When she commits herself to a theatre internship, she struggles to balance her passion, her friendships, and her crush on the mysterious boy in the bear costume without crashing all over again".

Angelica and the Bear Prince will be published by Random House Graphic in 2025, and Trung Le Nguyen's agent Kate McKean at Morhaim Literary sold world rights.

Trung Le Nguyen is a Vietnamese-American comic book artist and writer from Minnesota. He was born in a refugee camp somewhere in the Philippine province of Palawan and currently lives in Minneapolis.

Trung's first original graphic novel, The Magic Fish, was published in 2020 through Random House Graphic, and won two Harvey Awards. Trung has also worked on comics for DC Comics including Wonder Woman Black And Gold, Aquaman 80th Anniversary, DC Pride, DC Festival Of Heroes, as well as Adventure Time at Boom, Twisted Romance and Fresh Romance at Image, Fauns And Flora at Oni Press and more.

Random House Graphic, part of Penguin, is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Whitney Leopard is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.