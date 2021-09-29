Truth About Kindred, Harry Osborn & Mephisto in Amazing Spider-Man #74

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #74 in the grand conclusion of Nick Spencer's three-year run on the series, described by some folks as fixing everything that was wrong with Spider-Man. I am not entirely sure that the final issue will do that, but deleting controversial aspects of Sin's Past, and making more sense of One More Day, while also putting Harry Osborn back in the box might just do a lot of that.

As the Harry Osborn who appeared in Amazing Spider-Man from Brand New Day onwards was always a clone.

That Kindred was always either Sarah or Gabriel Stacy, also super-powered chimera clones, created by the artificial intelligence version of the evil Harry Osborn using Goblin DNA. Never the actual children of Norman Osborn and Gwen Stacy, revealed as rewritten memories by Harry Osborn. And none of this was supernatural or demonic.

Expect that is all was, courtesy of Mephisto, who made a deal with Norman Osborn for the soul of his son, Harry Osborn. Who has actually been in hell all this time., while Mephisto has been influencing the artificial version. And a clone is running around. Three Harry Osborns? I didn't know when I was well off.

And who is up for grabs, if Doctor Strange is willing to play along.

And it turns out he was playing with versions of Sarah and Gabriel as well.

What happens when clones die? What does this mean for the residents of Krakoa right now? But Mephisto has been playing the long game with Peter Parker.

Because Mephisto has been around for four billion years, and know what's coming. Another version of Inferno, and no, not the one happening in the Xbooks right now.

And the one person who can stop that world. With a little touch of Mephisto as an unreliable narrator… and One More Day finally explained. Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson may still no longer be married. But will this be enough?

