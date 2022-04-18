Ukraine Refugee Comic With Groo, Chew, Grendel, Astro City & More

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Scott Dunbier, has been putting together an incredible collection oc comic book talent to raise money to help refugees from Ukraine. More than three dozen comic-book writers, artists, colorists, letterers, designers, and editors announced Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds, a benefit anthology with all proceeds going to Operation USA. The book will be full-color, 96 pages, 8 x 12 inches, and available in both hardcover and softcover editions.

"Like everyone, I have been sickened by the atrocities perpetrated on the Ukrainian people for nearly two months," said Scott Dunbier, editor of the anthology, "and I had to do something, anything, to try and help. The comic-book community is full of good and caring people who have stepped up to say, 'I stand with Ukraine,' and to contribute to this book."

Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds features an incredible roster of comics talent united under the mission of providing relief to the war-torn Ukraine, which has suffered attacks from neighboring Russia since late February. There will be multiple versions available, a hardcover with a painted cover by Alex Ross, and softcover versions by Arthur Adams, Dave Johnson, and Bill Sienkiewicz. At press time, stories will be created by a virtual who's who of writers and artists, including Brent Anderson, Sergio Aragones, June Brigman, Kurt Busiek, Howard Chaykin, Joshua Dysart, Mark Evanier, Emil Ferris, Dave Gibbons, Rob Guillory, John Layman, Gabriel Rodriguez, Stan Sakai, Louise Simonson, Walter Simonson, Chris Sprouse, Jill Thompson, Matt Wagner, Mark Waid, and more. Including familiar characters and comics such as Groo The Wanderer, Sdcary Godmother, Astro City, Usagi Yojimbo, Star Slammers, Chew, Grendel, American Flagg and more.

With the exception of hard costs (printing, credit-card fees, marketing, etc.) all of the funds raised by Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds will benefit the relief efforts in Ukraine in partnership with Operation USA. "We at OpUSA are so grateful for the support of Mr. Dunbier and all artists and writers involved with this project" says Mary Dolan, Director of Communications. "Operation USA is entirely privately funded, so projects such as Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds play a vital role in building our capacity to provide critical relief where needed most. Proceeds from this project will have a direct impact on the lives of those deeply affected by the ongoing war—improving conditions for Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other nearby countries via the provision of emergency grants and in-kind material aid. We thank all those involved in this meaningful project." 6+Operation USA supports health and education programs to help children and families at home and abroad recover and thrive in the wake of disasters, disease, violence and endemic poverty. Every day, we strive to meet the needs of under-served and overlooked populations so that future generations may have the tools they need to create meaningful change in their own communities and lives. Working with partners around the world, we empower communities to recover, build resiliency and thrive in the face of pervasive obstacles during a time of unprecedented global need. Since 1979, OpUSA has delivered $450 million in aid to 101 countries."

"We are proud to be partnering with Scott Dunbier again for another important project. It is our way to do our part to support the people of Ukraine. The comics community comes together in times of need, and we're imploring them to come together again for this worthy cause," said ZOOP CEO and Co-founder Jordan Plosky.

Here's a list of some of the stories, characters, creations and creators that make up the comic.

Astro City

Kurt Busiek — writer

Brent Anderson — penciler

Wade Von Grawbadger — inker

Colorist TBD

Comicraft — letterer

Hardrada

Dave Gibbons — writer

Chris Sprouse — penciler

Kevin Nowlan — inker

Laura Martin — Colorist

Letterer — TBD

Scary Godmother

Jill Thompson

Star Slammers

Walter Simonson — writer/artist

Laura Martin — Colorist

John Workman — Letterer

Usagi Yojimbo

Stan Sakai — writer/artist/letterer

Colorist — TBD

American Flagg

Howard Chaykin — Everything

Groo

Mark Evanier — writer

Sergio Aragones — Artist

Colorist TBD

Stan Sakai — Letterer

Chew

John Layman —writer/letterer

Rob Gilroy — artist

Colorist TBD

Grendel: Hunter Rose

Matt Wagner Writer/artist

Brennan Wagner —colorist

Letterer TBD

Louise Simonson — writer

June Brigman — artist

Colorist TBD

Letterer TBD

Mark Waid-Gabriel Rodriguez

Colorist—Dave Stewart

Letterer–Todd Klein

Peter Kuper—Portfolio

Pia Guerra—Political Cartoon

Mike Allred—Madman pinup

Josh Dysart—Editorial on Ukrainian cartoonists