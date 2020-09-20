Walking Dead Films, Batman Toys – The Daily LITG, 20th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's a Walking Dead film, Batman toys or what Transformers will be popping. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
- Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
- The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
- Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
- WWE Counters AEW Parking Lot Brawl With Smackdown Samoan Street Fight
- DC Returns To Barnes & Noble With 3 New Batman Exclusive HC
- Conan's New Comic, The Frost Giant's Daughter in December From Ablaze
- Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion Comic in Source Point Press December 2020 Solicits
- Paul Grist Creates New Kane Comics and a Cover For The Union
- B&W Horror Comics Anthology in Antarctic Press December 2020 Solicits
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- "Black Desert Online" Brings Back "Season Of The Hunt" Next Week
- DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
- "The Stand": Whoopi Goldberg Reveals New Mother Abagail Hairdo
- House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
- Full Marvel Comics December 2019 Solicitations… 2099 and 2020 are Incoming…
- Walt Simonson Returns to Thor in December
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- DC Comics Censors Batpenis in Digital Versions of Batman: Damned
- Thor and Hulk, Sitting in a Tree, D-A-T-I-N-G?
- It's "The Wade Boggs Challenge 2.0" in FXX's 'Always Sunny' Preview
- Noventa Comics 2020 – Edizione Digitale, Facebook Live, 5-6.30pm UTC+2
- Comics and Coffee – French Truck Coffee, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, 9:30am – 2pm CDT
- D&D and Comics with Jim Zub, King Con Kingston, 1-2pm EDT
- "A Book Is Made Like a Sweater" — Bohdan Butenko and the Young Generation of Polish Comic Strip Authors, by Polish Institute Brussels and EUNIC Brussels, 11-Noon UTC +2
- Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow
- Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics
- Jason Walz, comic creator of Last Pick.
- Comic book illustrator Job Yamen
- Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art
- Comic writer B. Alex Thompson
- Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events
