Sorry WandaVision, It's All About Mephisto In Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)

I know, I know, Bleeding Cool has been running theories over Mephisto's involvement in the current Heroes Reborn event. That the rules of Hades (recently restored) has been running a long game with the Avengers, creating them over the millennia, recently behind the return of Agent Coulson and the establishment of the Squadron Supreme Of America and that the new Heroes Reborn reality is a result of all this – a world without Avengers, Phil Coulson as President, the Squadron Supreme as the preeminent superhero team, and the absence of vampires down to his rivalry with Lilith, the mother of vampires, his former lover over the ruling of Hell. And in all the issues so far and all the crossovers so far, there has not been an inkling of Mephisto's involvement, save for one variant cover. That changed today, with the four titles out, Heroes Reborn #4, joined by three one-shots, Magneto And The Mutant Force #1, Young Squadron #1 and Siege Society #1. Now, part of the conceit of the Squadron Supreme is that they are a Marvel Comics take on DC Comics' Justice League Of America. And in Heroes Reborn, they double down with that, giving Nighthawk his own Arkham Asylum in Ravencroft and his own Jim Gordon in Luke Cage.

While Princess Power's life is steeped even further in Wonder Woman, decapitating Adolf Hitler in World War 2, and her Utopian Island taking over from both Asgard and Inhuman/Kree heritage as a source of power in Young Squadron. But it doesn't stop there, even Deadpool wants in on the DC Universe game, as he pops by…

Deadpool is often seen as the Marvel equivalent of Harley Quinn, certainly after Joe Kelly and Gail Simone were done with him, and now he has a mallet just like her as well. He does keep his fourth-wall breaking nature too as well, echoing the demands of Joe Quesada from decades before…

But what powers that be is he referring to here? Joe Quesada was the principal figure as artist and EIC in the One More Day storyline that saw Mephisto destroy Spider-Man's life and recreate it simultaneously. But is this a stretch? The lack of Kree influence may also be seen in Magneto Force #1, with Rogiue having absorbed the abilities and memories of a Skrull warrior rather than those of Carol Danvers, Ms Marvel – who we have seen is just a pilot in Heroes Reborn. Is there a further lack of Kree as well, which may also explain a lack of Inhumans on Earth?

As well as noted that might have directed towards the Heroes Reborn equivalent of Onslaught, with Xavier hidden in Magneto's mind rather than the other way around.

Heroes Reborn #4, drawn by the incomparable James Stokoe, reveals more about the hidden Wakanda nation that might be of note…

Even as Doctor Spectrum – somewhere between Doctor Strange, the Silver Surfer and Dr Manhattan, faces down a Starbrand that shouldn't even be here today.

But it is Seige Society that is first off the blocks with its choice of words.

No, not "bollocks" – though it is always good to see its return. More than Young Squadron will allow.

Rather the use of "Mephisto's name". Is this a one-off? Thsank Mephisto it's not.

Mephisto being used in the place of the name of God, in casual epithets. How far does this go? Well, never mind the bollocks, here's the Sex Pistols.

And in the conclusion to Heroes Reborn #4, all is made clear with Doctor Spectrum in his army identity, visiting President Coulson in the "House Of The Lord."

But which Lord would that be?

Because there doesn't seem to be much separation of Church and State in this United States Of America. But is there ever, really?

I have to say, the statue makers of the world of Heroes Reborn have a lot more work to do…

