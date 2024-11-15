Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: Lore Olympus, Webtoon

Webtoon Online Store Opens, Offer A Bleeding Cool Reader A $250 Prize

Webtoon opens its online merchandise store and offers Bleeding Cool readers a $250 prize (as long as you live in America)

One of the most popular comic book publishers in the world, Webtoon, has just relaunched its Webtoon Shop, a new-look online retail destination for webcomic fans. The shop allows fans worldwide to find merchandise from some of Webtoon's biggest Creators and franchises in webcomics, including Lore Olympus, The Mafia Nanny, Sweet Home, Love 4 a Walk, School Bus Graveyard, Vampire Family, and All of Us Are Dead.

It is also home to the Webtoon US 10th Anniversary merchandise, celebrating some of the series and creators that have defined Webtoon's first decade in the market. Limited edition anniversary merchandise includes My Deepest Secret, Eaternal Nocturnal, Siren's Lament and a special edition graphic featuring hit series that have built their global fandoms after starting on the US platform. They will also have special limited edition collections, like Heroes and Villains based on Lore Olympus with more collections and series-based drops are set to follow, making Webtoon Shop the ultimate destination for collectors and dedicated readers alike. There will be a free gift with the first 300 hundred purchases and a Webtoon coin giveaway. The Webtoon Shop is available globally, offering shipping worldwide.

And Webtoon is willing to give one United States-based Bleeding Cool reader a Webtoon giveaway merch prize pack, worth over $250 and including;

Hoodie

The Kiss Bet Pillow

Morgana and Oz Tote Bag

Love 4 A Walk Mug

Tower of God Figure Set

Boyfriends Acrylic Standee

School Bus Graveyard Button Badge Set

Tower of God Pillow Set

All you have to do is a) live in the United States Of America, b) follow Bleeding Cool at BlueSky here, and then c) like and repost the BlueSky post associated with this competition, linked here, before Sunday night. The winner will be chosen at random on Monday morning.

"Creators and their content have transformed fandom, building franchises that transcend our platform," said Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studio. "These are fandoms that can't get enough of their favorite webcomics, and we want to give fans a way to support their favorite creators and take home a small piece of the universe they fell in love with. We're so excited to be able to expand how fans can celebrate these incredible stories and franchise characters beyond screens and bring them into their lives."

