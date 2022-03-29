What Batman Said To Damian To Drive Him Away (Shadow War Spoilers)

There was much in last week's Gotham Gossip that is coming to light in today's Batman: Shadow War: Alpha One-Shot. In which we know that Deathstroke kills Ra's Al Ghul. So how did we do? Well, it happens, of course.

With Deathstroke on the scene, the guilty party.

But what about the details? Let's compare and contrast…

Ra's Al Ghul was handing over his secrets, and himself over to the authorities, willing to drop centuries of confessions on them. Which would have affected all sorts of criminal organisations.

Markovia, the country that Leviathan bought in Brian Bendis Leviathan and Checkmate comics, also has a dog in this race. Could they have hired Deathstroke?

The Lazarus Pits no longer work the way they used to. So Ra's Al Ghul's standard resurrection plans were no longer reliable.

And if his body has been totally destroyed, there's no Pit that could bring him back one way or another.

Batman said the one thing he should not have said to his son.

And here's the big one… was it actually Deathstroke who did the deed?

There is plenty that was not covered yet, and you will just have to wait for. Or maybe we got it wrong. Such as the first appearance of The Angel Breaker…

SHADOW WAR ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Jonboy Meyers

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU! The action continues in April with Batman #122! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/29/2022