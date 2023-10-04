Where Are The X-Men, Who Survived And Will They Resurrect? #XSpoilers

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fall of x, Immortal X-Men, krakoa, Mother Righteous, orchis, x-force

In today's X-Men #27, Juggernaut has a question to ask of Shadowkat, and maybe the only one worth answering right now. Who survived?

And it is not "am I the Juggernaut, bitch?"

Who survived as well as him? It does seem like more everyone. There's the ones who didn't go through the portal at Xavier's command. Those who didn't get to the Krakoan gates in time, are in Madripoor or evacuated to Mars/Arakko, fodder for their civil war. There are the Russian mutants who seemed to be able to write their own story, rather than just take dictation from Xavier.

There are other Rasputins out there as well, of course…

Some mutants got diverted by Curse, who accidentally willed them to Vanaheim. . But most ended up on a different planet, with a chunk of Krakoa itself, courtesy of Mother Righteous. Not that she is confessing to it. But we have seen Egg found and rescued.

Which means they can start to put The Five back together…

Restoring the Krakoan Resurrection protocols, even if they have to go via a different route now.

Which is also courtesy of Mother Righteous. This could be the return of the entire mutant race, but are they putting all their Egg in one basket here?

They may not have a Cerebro, instead reliant on the magical alternative established by the Scarlet Witch, the Waiting Place, and accessed by Mother Righteous, unknown to them another Mister Sinister clone.

But surviving X-Men in X-Men #27 do have a Cerebro (ish), that might be repurposed later. But are still having to deal with the Xavier aftermath, both the event of the Hellfire Gala, and everything that came before…

Maybe he might be friends again, considering that Mister Fantastic may have a way to hide mutants as well as explain Ms Marvel's on-andain-off-again mutant nature.

While Destiny's question has also been answered elsewhere…

Mystique is still on Earth, hiding in Central Park. Waiting for everyone to get back… but from where? Where is this plane of reality that Mother Righteous may have sent them?

The extra-dimensional home of Phoenix, and its hosts within the M'kraan Crystal, a nexus of all realities, and the origins of the Phoenix power. Outside of time and space (which may explain Destiny's loss of power), it is also where the mutant metal of mysterium is forged from raw kirbon energy. And now, it seems, a haven for all mutants. Could this have been Jean Grey's doing before her death? Or was it all a manipulation of a Jean Grey clone by this Sinister clone, Mother Righteous?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #16

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230798

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

APOCALYPSE WHEN? When everything has already gone wrong, you may think at least you have nothing to worry about. You'd be wrong. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #45

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230791

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

ESCAPE PLAN! X-FORCE is held captive. But what powerful force can keep WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, OMEGA RED and QUENTIN QUIRE from their compatriots, and what will this mean for the future of MUTANTKIND? And, as the CHRONICLER focuses his powers on a new subject, how will his control shift the balance of power in the FALL OF X era? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #27

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230769

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Phil Noto (CA) Joshua Cassara

SOMETHING CAUGHT YOUR EYE? When Cyclops joined this iteration of the X-Men, his pitch was simple – "I am the X-Men." If this is so, the enemies of X-Men seem to have this fight all sewn up. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99

