Which Flash For Which Justice League? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)

In the solicitations for Flash and Justice League in the Infinite Frontier March and April titles from DC Comics, there's been some query as to which Flash is where and what… and even why.

The ongoing Flash series in March leads with the retirement of Wally West but it doesn't look like it sticks. As we are told "Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow." The new Brian Bendis Justice League has a Flash but doesn't specify which one. And the ongoing series seems to focus on Wally West as he reunites with the Future State Legion character Gold Beetle.

Infinite Frontier #0 seems to define the character's futures a little more. With Barry Allen stating that, yes, Wally West is The Flash now. Which makes West's solicited announced retirement even odder. But as for Barry Allen? He's joining the Justice League – just not the Bendis Justice League. Rather he is going to work for The Totality, as we saw in Death Metal #7, in the House Of Heroes as part of the Justice League Incarnate.

A new Justice League… for everything? Encapsulating an idea and making it flesh? And also, a new JLI for the DC Omniverse. Lots more Infinite Frontier gossip here…

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson