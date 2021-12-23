Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men

In yesterday's X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto, the addition of magic to the Resurrection Protocols of Krakoa enabled Cerebro to back up mutants far further back in time, and for the Five to revive mutants previously lost to them. Including John Proudstar, the first X-Man to die – and stay dead.

Now Marvel Comics is publishing Giant-Size: Thunderbird #1 in April, to be written by All Elite Wrestling performer Nyla Rose as well as writer Steve Orlando and First Nations artist David Cutler.

Together the trio will grapple with the ramifications of Thunderbird's recent resurrection while setting him up for a bright future on Krakoa and beyond. The world John Proudstar has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community. Will Thunderbird be able to save his people? Or will his justified rage lead him astray?

"At last, the news is out! GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD is coming, and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it! But this book wouldn't exist without the incredible work of Nyla Rose and David Cutler, who are joining me on this blockbuster to tell a Thunderbird story that's as raw, real, and riveting as possible," Orlando said. "With their invaluable help, we're taking Thunderbird on a two-fisted quest to reunite with his family and carve out a place for himself in this brave, new, Krakoan era. The world has changed while Thunderbird was away. The threats might've gotten more complex, but Thunderbird's still sure there's not a problem out there he can't solve with his own two hands."

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1

Written by NYLA ROSE & STEVE ORLANDO

Art by DAVID CUTLER

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Design Variant Cover by DAVID CUTLER

On Sale 4/27