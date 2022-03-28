X Deaths of Wolverine Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X Deaths of Wolverine #5 Wolverine Patch #1 Saga #56 Detective Comics #1,041 Avengers Forever #4 Venom Lethal Protector #1 Star Wars Darth Vader #21 Gunslinger Spawn #6 Action Comics #1,041 Harley Quinn #13

Rodman Comics: Another slower than usual week with it being a month with five Wednesdays in it spreading out the releases. Wolverine Patch 1 did very well taking the top spot for us.

Ssalefish Comics: With the weeks being spread sort of thin the releases making the top 10 are interesting. This was the first week in about 20 that didn't have Spider-Man but Detective still took the top spot and Saga just a few digits behind it. Venom Lethal Protector was a hit and a strong debut. X Deaths of Wolverine did big numbers the entire run and the finale was no different.

