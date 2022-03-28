X Deaths of Wolverine Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- X Deaths of Wolverine #5
- Wolverine Patch #1
- Saga #56
- Detective Comics #1,041
- Avengers Forever #4
- Venom Lethal Protector #1
- Star Wars Darth Vader #21
- Gunslinger Spawn #6
- Action Comics #1,041
- Harley Quinn #13
- Rodman Comics: Another slower than usual week with it being a month with five Wednesdays in it spreading out the releases. Wolverine Patch 1 did very well taking the top spot for us.
- Ssalefish Comics: With the weeks being spread sort of thin the releases making the top 10 are interesting. This was the first week in about 20 that didn't have Spider-Man but Detective still took the top spot and Saga just a few digits behind it. Venom Lethal Protector was a hit and a strong debut. X Deaths of Wolverine did big numbers the entire run and the finale was no different.
