Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: children of the vault, hellfire gala, Immortal X-Men, krakoa

X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Kingpin & The Childen Of The Vault #XSpoilers

Why does Charles Xavier, left alone on Krakoa after X number of weeks, look more and more like Immortal X-Men's writer Kieron Gillen?

Why does Charles Xavier, left alone on Krakoa (apart from whoever is left in The Pit) after X number of weeks, look more and more like Immortal X-Men's writer Kieron Gillen? All you need is some old NHS spectacles, and he's the spitting image. Especially after Kieron has been suffering the vagaries of international delayed and cancelled flights this past week.

What is artist Lucas Werneck trying to say?

The X weeks is a clever trick, to get around competing timelines of just what happened after the Hellfire Gala. Everything can shuffle around when you are talking about X weeks.

Children Of The Vault #1 however plays harder and faster with the timeline.

It's only taken a month to establish themselves and offer the same kinds of things that Krakoa used to, just without the mutant taint. Even Orchis leave them alone.

How very Krakoan of them.

While Sebastian Shaw rewrites himself to become an Orchis company man, cancelling himself and reinventing his past.

Basically, the opposite of what Bishop, and now Cable, have been doing.

Well, for Cable, it just got a lot more personal.

As for Sebastian Shaw's own pieces of silver, it's more like the entire island.

But not its bank accounts, with the billions earned from Krakoan drugs and the sale of Mysterium.

But do you remember that scene from Iron Man a couple of weeks ago? Just after the Hellfire Gala?

Looks like those were the papers being signed by the Kingpin. Who is also making rumours over in today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 as well..

Yup, he's back in a brand new way. White King of New York City… Tombstone will not like that.

The Kingpin is the new White King of the Hellfire Club and the owner of Krakoa's finances, all arranged by Emma Frost. I mean, that won;t have any repercussions right? Especially as he is wanted for the murder of Matt Murdock in New York City…

So Sebastian Shaw has a plan.

Maybe he needs a visit from Cable?

Turns out that Cable can make a zealot out of anyone.

Because zealots don't need plans, they just know what to do. What happened to the many mutants who walked through the Krakoan gates? Immortal X-Men reveals all.

Everyone lived. Transported to an alien desert (apart from Forge who got a jungle). And so what do you do when you have a dispossessed people looking for a promised land? Well, you need an Exodus.

It may sound like a plan, but it's not. It is the absolute opposite of that…

While waiting for them on Earth, the Children Of The Vault are doing just the kind of thing Krakoa only tinkered with. They are, basically, terraforming the Earth… lithium fields and all.

This is what I like most about modern X-Men comic books, they make the big changes that superhero comic books have often failed to so. They are science fiction satires about ourselves, and the way we work as people, societies and nations. I was having this argument with Rob Liefeld earlier in the week, he doesn't see it.

But I do.

IMMORTAL X-MEN #14

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230927

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

TO ME, MY NO ONE. Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing. This is the Fall of X. He fell. He fell furthest.

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $3.99 CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230900

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Yanick Paquette

TO SAVE THE FUTURE! The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans? Find out in rising stars Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca's miniseries! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230669

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE! IT'S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! Rated T In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!