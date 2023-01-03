X-Men Red #10 Preview: Storm vs. Vulcan… Who Wins?

X-Men Red #10

by Al Ewing & Stefano Caselli, cover by Russell Dauterman

IT'S ALL LED UP TO THIS! In the blazing ruins of the Autumn Palace, Storm battles for the soul of Arakko! Meanwhile, Abigail Brand and Roberto Da Costa play their last cards – and a sinister hand deals the Ace of Spades. You won't believe where the Brotherhood goes from here…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620212601011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620212601021 – X-MEN RED 10 DAUTERMAN CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212601031 – X-MEN RED 10 MCKONE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212601041 – X-MEN RED 10 INHYUK LEE DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

