Y: The Last Man Cover by J. G. Jones Hits Auction

Y: The Last Man is an enduring comics epic that began publication in September 2002. It seems almost like a fable with the state of the comics industry in 2021, but it was an ongoing, non-superhero title that ran for a staggering sixty issues. Written by Brian K. Vaughan, who would create other enduring epics including Ex Machina, Paper Girls, and Saga, which earned him a place amongst comic book legends and primarily drawn by Pia Guerra, the series began with a kind-of-apocalypse that saw all men on Earth die except one: lead character Yorick Brown. Yorick navigates this now "unmanned" world with Vaughan and Guerra building the cast to include Yorick's pet monkey Ampersand, Agent 355, and the ironically named Doctor Mann. It is a character-driven and remarkably consistent series that is excellent in virtually every category, including cover art. J. G. Jones and Massimo Carnevale mostly did the covers. You can now bid on one of Jones' covers for the series, which you can see both in its final version and set up to have the trademark Y: The Last Man border below.

J. G. Jones Y: The Last Man #6 Cover Original Art (DC/Vertigo, 2002).

Early cover painting from the critically-acclaimed comic series, that is soon to be released as an FX/Hulu television series. The last man on Earth, Yorick Brown and his monkey, Ampersand, are hiding in a train's cargo hold with some rather large pigs on this mixed media on textured watercolor board piece, with an image area of 9.75" x 18.5". Light handling wear. Signed by Jones in the lower left of the image area, and in the left side margin. In Excellent condition.

You can bid on this Y: The Last Man covers now over at Heritage Auctions.