Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics

Bleeding Cool previously reported that the new DC Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations listed Catwoman #68 as a finale.

Article Summary Catwoman and Harley Quinn series ending in September with issues #68 and #43.

October teases potential DC All-In event and Absolute Universe.

Frank Cho reveals sneak peek of Catwoman #69 variant cover.

Tini Howard hints at future projects with a favorite artist in a new format.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that the new DC Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations listed Catwoman #68 as "The Can't-Miss Finale To Tini Howard's Run". And we wondered if the series was concluding, continuing or maybe getting a relaunch? Would Catwoman, unlike Saga, be denied a 69?

Well, in her Substack newsletter, Tini Howard confirms for both Catwoman and Harley Quinn, "Both of my ongoing DC Comics series, Catwoman and Harley Quinn, are coming to an end in September with Catwoman #68 and Harley Quinn #43. I couldn't be prouder. If you've got your eyes on the comics rags, you might be seeing that a lot of incredible DC Comics series are coming to an end right before October. So we're in fine company." This would be Joshua Williamson leaving Green Lantern and Batman And Robin, and Tom Taylor leaving Nightwing. Should we look to October for DC All-In and the Absolute Universe?

But like those titles, Catwoman will be continuing as a series. Frank Cho posts to Facebook "Catwoman #69, variant cover. (SNEAK PEEK) Finished the first of my six Catwoman covers. Nonstop crosshatching for 3 days. My BIC ballpoint pen went into overdrive. Now I can rest and ice my hand, then jump onto Catwoman #70 cover. DC Comics will post the full image later."

So a) Catwoman is getting a #69 for October and b) looks like DC will be announcing a new creative team soon. Tini says "If you don't love my work on these characters, enjoy my absence on the main monthly titles – I don't know what's coming next for these books, but I'm excited to see who takes over, as a fan."

But also that "Do I have more stories to tell with them? Of course – and there's a home for those that I can't talk about yet, with one of comics' favorite artists. We've only gotten to work together for a few pages in the past, so a whole new book together will be hot as hell. The next thing is also in a new format! Which is maybe the most exciting part of this, for me personally". As well as saying, "my days with these sirens aren't over. In addition to the rest of these two runs, we've got the Harley backup story in Batman 151, and more to come."

CATWOMAN #68 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

(W) Tini Howard (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) David Nakayama

THE CAN'T-MISS FINALE TO TINI HOWARD'S RUN, DRAWN BY ALL-STAR CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO! As the forces of the WHITE GLOVE prepare to put Gotham City in a stranglehold, Selina finds herself in need of emergency medical treatment from the steady hands of none other than HUSH. Will the Feline Fatale survive her procedure and live to protect her beloved precious city…or will she be reduced to fish food at the bottom of the Gotham City bay? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024 HARLEY QUINN #43 CVR A SWEENEY BOO

(W) Tini Howard, Alexis Quasarano (A) Sweeney Boo, Riccardo Federici (CA) Sweeney Boo

CAN HARLEY ICE OUT MR. FREEZE? OR WILL GOTHAM BE LEFT OUT IN THE COLD? Brrr! My buns are freezin' off! With the threat of Gotham City being buried under five hundred metric tons of ice, your ol' pal Harley Quinn (me!) has no choice but to face down against both the icecube lickingest bad dood to ever live, Mr. Freeze, and the devious Bat-family-hating Officer Pulaski! Can't a Clown Queen of Crime catch a break?! Alls I want to do is set things right before the citizens of Gotham are turned into icy-cles. Plus, I got one last dream to share with ya before these jabronis start pumping my brain with coffee 24/7 and it's A JUICY ONE! That's right, back by popular demand, MORE BEEFCAKE BARBARIAN QUEEN HARLEY by Alexis Quasarano and this time she's joined by da Fellspyre Chronicles' own Riccardo Federici! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/25/2024

