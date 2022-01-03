2022 Glasses Slowking Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

The 2022 New Year's Event is now live in Pokémon GO. It focuses on Costumed Pokémon in the wild, in raids, and in Eggs. Let's turn our eyes toward raids, where 2022 Glasses Slowking is currently featured. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this festive Pokémon from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy… but can one even catch a Shiny 2022 Glasses Slowking in a raid? Let's find out.

Top 2022 Glasses Slowking Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Slowking counters as such:

Mega Gengsar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Mega Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Slowking with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Hoopa Confined (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Hoopa Unbound (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Slowking can be defeated by solo players when featured as a Tier Three raid. Your best bet is to create a team of counters based on the above Pokémon which are at the top of the meta. Also be sure to power these Pokémon up to their highest possible CP and give them their optimal movesets listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. However, since Slowking is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.

Shiny Odds

This is important! Unlike most Costumed Pokémon, 2022 Glasses Slowking cannot be encountered as a Shiny. You must catch and evolve a Shiny 2020 Glasses Slowpoke and evolve it up. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!