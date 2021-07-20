2K Games Gives First Look At What's To Come In NBA 2K22

2K Games dropped a little bit of info this morning about NBA 2K22 as they give us a slightly clearer picture of what's to come in the next game. The team released a brand new Courtside Report, the first of many to come over the next few months, detailing some of the returning features, adjusted content, and new options on the way for the next incarnation of the franchaise. Probably the biggest surprise int he mix is that we will be getting a MyWNBA mode to match the overall boost of WBNA content in the game, which will bring it's own set of stories and challenges for players as they navigate an entirely different league in the same sport. You can read osme of the short-hand details below as the gamew is still set to release on September 10th.

Gameplay – On-court gameplay movements will give players more control on how they score the ball to improve offensive moves and combos and how they counter those moves on the defensive end

Seasons – Across fan-favorite experiences, Seasons will allow players to extend and enhance their hoop ambitions long after the game's launch with more content, more rewards, and more ways to play

MyTEAM – An evolved experience gives NBA 2K22 MyTEAM players more ways to build and compete with their own dream teams. New challenges, rewards, and events make every Season fresh and unique

New City – The biggest online basketball community is getting a makeover. Step into an all-new City teeming with life, activity, and interactivity

New Neighborhood – On PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, players will compete in an all-new Neighborhood built on the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship

MyCAREER – The all-new City and MyCAREER become one in a ground-breaking narrative experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles

MyNBA & MyWNBA – Build a winning franchise by making sure the staffing is just as strong as the hooping.