Aaero2: Black Razor Edition Announced For PC & Consoles

Aaero2 is getting a new special edition as the team revealed Aaero2: Black Razor Edition, coming to PC and consoles this year

Article Summary Aaero2: Black Razor Edition brings new features, music packs, and all previous content to PC and consoles.

Experience rhythm-driven shooting action with tracks from Monstercat, Black Razor Records, and Lania Kea.

Play solo or team up with friends in single player, co-op, and PvP modes, both online and couch.

Battle through over 20 levels, unlock achievements, and climb leaderboards in stunning alien environments.

Indie game developer Mad Fellows and publisher Wired Productions have revealed a new version of Aaero2, and Aaero2: Black Razor Edition has been unveiled. As the name suggests, this is basically an all-in-one version of the game with a ton of new features, additions, and previously released content all under one banner. The team didn't give a proper release date, only that it was "coming soon," so for now, enjoy the trailer.

Aaero2: Black Razor Edition

Experience an exhilarating on-rails rhythm shooter where you trace ribbons of light, releasing the energy in the music while speeding through stunning alien environments and aiming to perfect your highest score! Fly solo or go B2B with a friend, unleashing devastating missiles and raining cannon fire to the beat of the Black Razor Records and Monstercat soundtrack. The Black Razor Edition features tracks, custom levels and environments inspired by the hit game Arcade Paradise and beyond! Experience the ultimate rhythmic journey as you explore new levels and immerse yourself in the unique soundscapes that Lania Kea and other artists bring to life through their enchanting pop melodies, dynamic dance beats, and radical rock anthems! Aaero2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Aaero (2017) and in this Black Razor Edition, you get both special edition Music Packs: Arcade Paradise and Lania Kea.

Incredible streamer-friendly soundtracks supplied by Monstercat, one of electronic music's most influential labels. Let tunes from Droptek, Muzz, Bossfight and more, send you speeding through the stratosphere.

From Black Razor Records – experience the adrenaline surge with the iconic title track from "Arcade Paradise" by Ivar & The Horde, the rhythmic rave of "Joystick" by Kieron Pepper, and the captivating "Euphoria" by Ben Pickersgill!

Immerse yourself in the sounds of Lania Kea with three standout tracks: "One Step Closer," "Dig Down," and "Wakan Tanka!". Her unique blend of 80s synth, dreampop, and ethereal, earthy tones will pull you deep into the rhythmic ride.

Full single player campaign and two player co-op and PvP modes (both couch and online) so you can go back-to-back with your friends!

Stunning stylised visuals, with dynamic lighting and effects – take in the scenery whilst battling enemy bots! Command your ship across over 20 unique levels.

Bespoke gameplay and environments are carefully crafted around each track. Trace ribbons of light to the beat and unleash the power of music.

An all-new combat system, redesigned from the ground up. Time your missiles to the metronome for extra impact. Master the rhythm and hunt for the high score in online leaderboards!

Featuring epic boss battles against gigantic creatures, aliens, and robots, hone your twin-stick shooter skills to blasting beats!

Locked and loaded full of achievables and daily goals for that bonus XP, Aaero2 is full of surprises and reasons to dig deeper.

