Action RPG Ars Notoria Announced For 2023 Release

Indie developer and publisher XRON Software announced their new action RPG Ars Notoria will be coming out sometime in 2023. The game will throw you into the middle of multiple factions who are vying for control as they will attempt to dispatch supernatural creatures, which you'll do so with special elemental abilities and some good 'ol fashion attacking. The game will go into Early Access before getting a proper release, but for the time being, all we can do is wait for some proper dates to be revealed and check out the latest trailer.

Begin as a lowly beggar, newly drafted into the kingdom's army to fight the growing scourge of Enthralled, magic-infused creatures formed by corrupted shards of spiritual energy. Uncover their origin and engage in an epic struggle with the god-like High Spirits and the warring factions that worship them. Players can complete main story missions and side quests multiple times to experience the tale from different viewpoints. Carve a path of destruction and fear or restore unity and hope? The player's choices decide the fate of the region and its citizens. Craft and customize a variety of buildings, including living spaces, combat defenses, and shops. Recruit non-combat NPCs to grow their faction ranks, making them stronger and increasing their influence throughout the kingdom. While venturing through the world, command faction members to perform a variety of tasks from forging enchanted weapons and armor to researching crafting recipes and defending outposts. Learn diverse weapon proficiencies and combat-related skills including alchemy, explosives, engineering, medicine, and many others which will help you to fight effectively against your foes.

Craft an array of buildings from shops to living spaces and research new technologies to help your faction grow.

Upgrade weapons and armor with special ingredients to grant them unique properties and adjust them perfectly to your fighting style.

Team up with up to four friends in multiplayer to battle enemies, complete quests, and explore the open world together.