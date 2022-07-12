Akane Will Be Coming To Both PlayStation & Xbox

DX Gameworks has partnered up with Ludic Studios to announce they'll be publishing Akane on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The game has already been out on PC for nearly four years as players have been able to enjoy the absolutely brutal pixel hack n' slash title. The two companies came together during the BIG Festival in Brazil to reveal a brand new trailer for the game along with the reveal of the console release. The game will be everything wrapped into one as you'll get the base title as well as all of the updates, as well as the soundtrack which you'll enjoy kicking it to as you take down all of your enemies. You can read more about the game down below along with the latest trailer as we wait for a release date.

2121 A.D, with no escape options, Akane prepares for her final battle in the rain-soaked neon streets of Mega-Tokyo. Akane is an arena arcade slasher. Take out as many yakuza as possible, slashing and shooting in a one-hit-one-kill fight to the death. Help Akanesecure her sweet revenge on the Yakuza in this bloody hack-and-slash where youslay as many enemies as possible. Journey across Mega Tokyo and defeat your enemies with asingle hit. Quick matches challenge players to take down as many foes as possible infreneticswordplay set against a neon cyberpunk backdrop.As a young child, Akane's parents were killed by the dreaded Yakuzaand she was forced toundergo training by the very person who murdered them. She grew into a deadly assassin, andafter following orders to take down the heads of the other crime families, she finally turns herblade on her murderous mentor.Now that she's as free as she is deadly, she's on a mission to fight crime and take revenge onevery Yakuza member she can sink her blade into!