Akatori Launches Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the upcoming metroidvania title Akatori right now as the title will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Embark on an epic metroidvania adventure as Mako, battling enemies and uncovering ancient secrets

Use a mystical staff to fight monsters, solve puzzles, and explore five vibrant, unique worlds

Experience stunning pixel-art visuals with 3D elements, challenging bosses, and over 20 enemy types

Indie game developer and publisher Contrast Games has launched a free demo for their upcoming game Akatori, ahead of Steam Next Fest. This is an epic pixel-art metroidvania platforming title in which you are off on a quest to uncover ancient gods and harness your own powers through self discovery, taking on enemies along the way who have also done you wrong. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game's demo is available right now.

Akatori

Welcome to the vast and mystical world of Akatori, a captivating blend of classic metroidvania and intense action platformer. You will play as Mako, a teenage girl raised in the Firebird Temple, who embarks on a journey through all the worlds to save them from the Amber Storms that are infecting and distorting all living things. A mysterious red bird sealed in a staff will accompany you on this adventure. While its background and motives are yet unknown, the staff it can transform into may prove useful: it can be a weapon to crush enemies or a tool to navigate and explore every corner of the places you'll visit.

Imagine using the staff to glide from great heights and slide down steep slopes. With it, you can easily solve tricky mechanisms and discover secret places. And in the hands of Mako, a battle monk, the staff is also a powerful weapon against monsters and mighty bosses. Your journey will take you through five unique worlds, each with its own biome, story, and challenges. Vivid landscapes, bizarre levitating buildings, cave catacombs, and the beauty of twisted nature will accompany you on your thorny path. But what will you find at the end?

Since the Amber Storms hit the worlds, people and nature have lost their former appearance. But at the same time, priceless crystals have appeared. Amber is the foundation and heart of the civilization's development, but also its curse. Will you be able to uncover ancient secrets? The breathtaking landscapes of the game have been crafted with great attention to detail and combine crisp pixel art with smooth 3D models. Prepare to be challenged by over 20 types of regular enemies and several unique bosses.

