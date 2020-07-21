All Four Leagues Available in Pokémon GO Battle League For One Week

The final week of GO Battle League Season Two, Pokémon GO's in-game player-versus-player competition, has arrived. To celebrate the battles won and lost, Niantic has opened up all four leagues for Pokémon trainers, including Great League, Ultra League, Master League, and this season's new addition of the Premier Cup. During normal GO Battle League gameplay, the season with cycle through leagues, with a set amount of weeks focusing only on Great League, then on Ultra, and finally a choice of Master/Premiere in the final third of the season. With all four leagues open to Pokémon GO players, here's what those hoping to rank up in the eleventh hour need to know.

Great League

Great League Pokémon have a max CP of 1,500. Pokémon that fare best in this limited league are those with low attack and high defense and HP. The top choices, calculated by the popular PVPoke website, include Registeel, Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, Altaria, Defense-form Deoxys, Swampert, Mantine, Umbreon, Dewgong, and Machamp.

Ultra League

With a max CP of 2,500 per Pokémon, Ultra League opens up GO Battle League quite a bit. Some of the same Pokémon that rank highly in Great League also do well in Ultra, but the higher CP ceiling allows for more Legendary Pokémon to make the top ten. The list goes Cresselia, Registeel, Altered Forme Giratina, Armored Mewtwo, Origin Forme Giratina, Articuno, Swampert, Suicune, Alolan Muk, and Regirock.

Master League

The unlimited GO Battle League throwdown. Without a CP ceiling, this league is best suited for Pokémon with high IVs that have been maxed out. Here is where the strongest legendaries come int0 play, with the top meta of Master League attackers being: Groudon, Origin Forme Giratina, Mewtwo, Melmetal, Zekrom, Togekiss, Altered Forme Giratina, Dialga, Reshiram, Incarnate Forme Landorus.

Premier Cup

Noticeably, all but one of the Top 10 Master League attackers are Legendary Pokémon, which makes this league quite prohibitive for players that don't raid. Niantic noticed this problem with Season One and introduced the Premiere Cup to make up for it. Running concurrently with Master, the Cup is designed as a clone of Master League with Legendary Pokémon banned. Though we haven't been listing Shadow Pokémon, which are potentially more difficult to get than Legendaries, this is a great place to utilize that 20% attack boost. The general rule is that if a Pokémon's normal form is a powerful attacker, its Shadow variant will hit 20% harder. Here are the top Premiere Cup Pokémon: Metagross, Togekiss, Garchomp, Mamoswine, Dragonite, Magnezone, Swamper, Snorlax, Rhyperior, Hippowdon.

Best of luck to all trainers hoping to level up in the final week of the GO Battle League Season Two, and stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for breaking info on Season Three.