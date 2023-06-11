Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Games Show, indie games, Summer Game Fest

All Thing Revealed At The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023

We go over all of the major reveals and updates from the Future Games Show, which took place over Summer Game Fest weekend.

Yesterday, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase took place, revealing nearly 40 games as well as other titles to keep an eye on for the next year. Taking place over Summer Game Fest weekend, organizers revealed nearly forty new games and updates to titles that had been previously announced. We have a rundown of everything they talked about below, along with the entire livestream in case you missed it.

Highwater

From ultrachill developers at Demagog Studio, Highwater is set after the climate apocalypse that has flooded the whole world. Players join Nikos and his ragtag group of friends on a journey across the waves to sneak onto a rocket going to Mars to start a new life. The world may be flooded but players can chill out to zen tunes on the neighborhood Highwater Pirate Radio, roast some rat kebabs over a burning oil drum, and knock out a few knuckleheads in between jokes with pals. Winner of the Gold NYX Awards for Best PC Visual Art and Best PC Indie, Highwater is set to take everyone's breath away with its stunning vistas and hilariously dark humor this summer. The perfect compliment to any relaxing boat trip is a chainsaw-roaring, heart-attack-inducing, beautifully brutal bloodrush, right?

Resistor

In the year 2060 the world's governments have long since destroyed one another and in their place stand self-contained city states presided over by a league of powerful corporations. Within the walls of these dense urban metropolises, citizens enjoy a life of comfort and excess, far removed from the harsh realities of the scattered communities that scrape a living in the endless desert wastes of the outside world. To remain "competitive but friendly", the corporations take turns hosting an annual racing tournament for the masses setting the finest teams, and bravest challengers, against one another in a series of exhilarating, high-speed death races. The ultimate prize? A one-way ticket to permanent citizenship, and a better life, inside the cities.

Instinction

Explore the Valley of the Rift, a vast and living world hidden within the Yucatán Peninsula, populated by living dinosaurs and protected by the people of a hidden civilisation. Isabel, an adventurous ecologist with a mysterious connection to the Rift, finds herself thrust into this strange new world full of primeval dangers and incredible beauty, where extinct giants walk side by side with human beings. Navigate a wide variety of treacherous and gorgeous environments, solve challenging puzzles, and fight to survive in a world filled with deadly living history.

Star Trucker

Hop into the driver's seat of your rocket-powered big rig as you haul cargo, scavenge for salvage and interact with an eclectic cast of star-hopping truckers in this Americana-infused journey on the ultimate open road – space! Plan your routes along the hyper highways of a vibrant galaxy filled with opportunity. Invest your hard-earned cash in new components and essential supplies to keep your trusted truck firing on all cylinders and ready for the next challenge. Immerse yourself in the retro-futuristic Americana vibe with an original soundtrack packed with constellation cruisin' rock, galactic country and starburst blues while taking in the sights of fog-enshrouded asteroid fields, stunning nebulae and bustling space ports.

Lords of the Fallen

Focusing on one of the title's most anticipated mechanics, the feature provides all-new details, alongside never-before-seen gameplay, on how the dual worlds of Lords of the Fallen function. Players will need to explore not one, but two expansive environments when adventuring through the savage lands of Mournstead; Axiom, the realm of the living, and Umbral, the realm of the dead. Coexisting like two sides of the same coin, these parallel worlds each feature their own unique pathways, enemies, characters, and, of course, treasures. And while it is often down to the player which realm they journey through, they will regularly need to switch from one to the other in order to progress. In addition, the video also provided brand new details on three of its numerous brutal bosses, as well as shedding new light on an integral gameplay ability – the soul flay – which not only allows players to interact with the soul of their enemy, but also manipulate elements of the environment for some puzzle based exploration.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

Headbangers is a light-hearted, Rhythm Battle Royale Game where you and 29 other Pigeons compete against each other, all to complete your quest of claiming the title of Master Headbanger! Have you ever looked at a Pigeon and thought, "what is going on in your head?" Well, think no more! Headbangers puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger. Compete against each other in mind- bending musical minigames, screw over your competitors with powerups, and collect Crumbs to customise your very own Pigeon!

The Last Faith

A dark, gothic fusion of metroidvania and soulslike. The Last Faith thrives on merciless and precise combat with a huge range of weapons, firearms, and custom executions at your disposal. Let nothing stand in your way.

Steel Seed

Steel Seed is a single player stealth-action adventure game set in a dark sci-fi world. In her epic journey inside a hostile underground facility run by AIs, Zoe is alone with Koby, a flying drone, as her only companion.

Distant Bloom

From a world in ruins to a world in bloom. This serene management game lets you explore an alien planet where things have gone amiss. Harness the power of plants to restore the environment and build a flourishing community with your crewmates. After a long expedition through space, you and your crew land on an alien planet with the critical mission of establishing a new home for your species. But this place is very different from the vision you saw through your telescope. What happened to the verdant life of this world? And what will happen to you?

Go Fight Fantastic

Bird Planet is under attack! Team up in co-op (local and online) or fight the invaders solo in this fast-paced, light-hearted and vibrantly hand-drawn hack n' slash for 1-3 players. Go Fight Fantastic is a 1-3 player hack n' slash starring a crew of interstellar smugglers, led by their space-dog captain Bowie. When they stumble into an invasion during a mission to Bird Planet, they become the only hope of this once peaceful world.

En Garde

From the forgotten pages of history, comes Adalia de Volador! Legendary swashbuckler. Dashing adventurer. Hero of the people. Play as Adalia in her daring escapades full of sword-fighting, satire and shenanigans. Challenge the cruel Count-Duke and oppose tyranny with panache! Beautifully painted locations, charismatic characters, and an astounding amount of battle banter will transport you to the golden age of swashbuckling comedy! So, sharpen your sword, grab your boots and hat, and embark on a hilarious, action-packed spectacle!

Alaskan Road Truckers

Experience life in the definitive trucker simulator. Deliver cargo to make your business a success. Get out of your truck to explore Alaska while maintaining your vehicle and preparing for treacherous conditions on the road. Have you got what it takes to become an Alaskan trucking legend?

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

tep into the world of literature, diving into the realms of text to track and steal legendary artifacts such as the Potion of Immortality, Excalibur, and Thor's mighty hammer. Guide Etienne Quist, a writer-turned-thief with the ability to travel between fiction and reality in hopes of shortening his writer's block sentencing. Traverse through the worlds of six fantastical books, each with its own rules and challenges. Encounter dangerous enemies, elaborate puzzles, and dozens of quirky characters along the way. Be prepared to persuade, deceive or battle anyone standing in Etienne's path to redemption. Reshape legendary tales and solve puzzles by jumping between the dimensions of reality and hard covers. Form an unlikely bond with a mysterious caged page imprisoned in a lantern, serving as your invaluable partner-in-crime and guide in this daring adventure. Find materials to craft items and tools at workstations like a crowbar to open hatches, or break down scattered junk to replenish ink, a bookwalker's source of power. Face different enemies like the Ink Eaters, shape-shifting entities dwelling in the shadows, the undead hiding behind the walls of a wizard academy, and the writer's police seeking to censor Etienne in turn-based battles.

Deceit 2

Milhaven Asylum, 1979. An occult ritual goes horribly wrong, killing all but one member of a once prominent family. The case was left cold for decades until the fearless Truth Seekers Anonymous stepped in. Now, you're imprisoned, forced to participate in the Ritual of Deceit at the hands of the malevolent Game Master. Deceit 2 is a 6-9 player social deduction horror game where two among you have been Infected. Whilst the Infected do the Game Master's bidding, the Innocent must work together to escape the Ritual whilst deducing who is plotting against them. So who can you trust?

Life by You

Be in total control of the humans that you create, the towns that you build, the stories that you tell. And, oh yes – mods! As an Early Access game, we look forward to working directly with you, our players, to determine the ideas and content that will drive the priorities in our game development and bring Life by You to full-launch. We know life is always better with a heavy sprinkle of your imagination, so we're empowering you with a wide variety of Creator Tools so you can design your lives the way you see fit – or break the rules of life itself. Designed to be one of the most moddable and open life-simulation games, we look forward to the humans, stories, and creations that you'll make with Life by You.

Surviving Deponia

Seven years after we said "Goodbye, Deponia!" the once lovely little trash planet has turned into a Mad Max-ian nightmare: Elysium, the floating high society citadel, has crashed onto Deponia's surface and brought with it not just a never-before-seen water shortage, but new structures and a new order as well. Master Deponia's harsh landscape, meet new as well as old friends and start carving out your path from heaps of junk!

Homeseek

Overpopulation, environmental exploitation, and a complete disregard for nature has resulted in the depletion of drinkable water, leading to the collapse of civilization as we know it. It's up to you to lead a group of survivors to a place where they can rebuild, but it won't be easy. In a dried-up wasteland where water has become the new gold, every choice becomes life or death. With your guidance, survival just might be within reach. Homeseek features 2 Campaigns spanning over 9 scenarios, each of which can be played in Story Mode, Endless Mode, and Survival Mode providing dozens of hours of gameplay. On top of that, Online Multiplayer mode will offer you the chance to compete against other players to determine who is the ultimate survivor.

Laika: Aged Through Blood

In Laika: Aged Through Blood, you will discover a western-inspired action adventure set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland that exudes a paradoxical beauty, inhabited by anthropomorphic creatures. Embark on a journey of coexistence, learning and legacy that tells the tale of a tribe oppressed by vicious occupant forces. Players will take on the role of Laika, a badass mother coyote rider, as she traverses the wasteland and descends on an unrelenting path of vengeance to take back what her people have lost.

Space Gears

Space Gears takes the micromanaging out and allows you to prepare your resources and troops before the battle, so that when you're deployed on the Martian surface, you can focus on commanding your troops and optimal strategy to win. Developed by Korean game designers who are passionate about sci-fi and real-time strategy games, Space Gears is a next-generation strategy game set against the backdrop of Martian terraforming.

Layers of Fear

All stories must come to an end, even twisted and eerie ones. The canvas. The stage. The novel. This narrative-focused psychological horror experience is ready for its final brushstrokes, its curtain call, its final chapter. Are you ready to return and face your fears one last time?

Enchanted Portals

Get ready for an adventure like no other as rookie magicians Bobby and Penny find themselves stuck between dimensions. As they journey through a variety of enchanting worlds, it's up to you to help them fight their way back to their own dimension and reclaim the Magic Book. With catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that will keep you on your toes. Whether you're playing solo or with a friend, the magic never stops and the action is always fast-paced and whimsical. Join Bobby and Penny on their quest and see where the adventure takes you!

Shattered Heaven

Shattered Heaven is a single-player deck builder card game with RPG elements and an ambitious branching narrative, set in a dark fantasy world. The game focuses on a card game and roguelike gameplay fueled by a great replay value, thanks to procedural dungeons, a deep crafting system.

Moving Out 2

Moving Out is back and wackier than ever, and now with ONLINE PLAY! Return to Packmore and use your moving skills across brand new dimensions and some old favourites. Help rebuild Smooth Moves and become an all-star F.A.R.T. (Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician)!

SteamWorld Build

As is tradition with this beloved franchise, SteamWorld Build takes a well known genre and gives it a unique twist, delivering a multi-level city-building experience that tasks you with constructing a thriving town above ground, while mining resources and dealing with monsters below. As the architect of a SteamWorld mining town, break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin'-tootin' entertainment. Venture into the abandoned mine sitting under your town, rumoured to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping impending doom. Using the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried below, expand your town, stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game Prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you!

New Cycle

Build a new civilization out of the chaos of an apocalyptic solar flare as you grow your House from a lone shelter to an industrial metropolis. Take on the burden of preserving life itself and help your people realize their aim: "A future beyond survival." Lead the world of New Cycle.

Ruffy and the Riverside

Enter the beautiful world of Riverside and use the magic SWAP. With the SWAP you can Copy and Paste textures and radically change the game world! Experience a wonderful adventure full of magic surprises and twists!

Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson

Play as Rob, a friendly musician trying to restore harmony in an off-tuned world where wacky villains are corrupting music. Rick Riffson, boss of the evil Super Metal Records company, is using the Battle of the Bands contest to extend his hold on every last note, chord, and song by trapping the best musicians with deceptive soul-binding contracts. Embark on an adventure with Rob and his zany rock-loving friend to end SMR's plans. Stay alert during your journey: Riffson's devilish goons, monster-instrument hybrids, and legendary musical animals will try to get in your way!

Paleo Pines

Welcome to Paleo Pines, a charming island known for its friendly dinosaurs, quirky townsfolk, and mysterious past. Befriend dinos and enlist their help to fix up your ranch and farm crops to create your cozy dino sanctuary! Then set out with your companion, Lucky, to uncover the island's secrets.

Hammerwatch 2

Gather your heroes and journey beyond the dungeons of Castle Hammerwatch to explore a pixelated world like never before. Aid King Roland's resistance while helping villagers along the way. Battle beasts, finish off hordes of the undead, and face the forces of evil.

REKA

Start your life as an apprentice witch to the legendary Baba Jaga and venture across a mysterious, natural landscape with your companion, chicken-legged cottage. Develop your magical powers, customise your home, craft potions, help or hinder villagers find your way in the world.

Company of Heroes 3

Bigger and better than ever, Company of Heroes 3 combines heart-pounding combat with deeper strategic choices in a stunning Mediterranean theatre of war. In Company of Heroes 3, every battle tells a story…what's yours?

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

In a modern fantasy world, college dropout Grace is granted the power of a Muse – power she'll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor's death before time runs out. You'll decide who Grace allies with, who she can trust, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical. Written by David Gaider comes Stray Gods – an urban fantasy tale of finding your place, taking charge of your fate, and discovering answers. Your choices will change the endings, as well as the path you take to get there.

Reveil

Reveil is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles and exploration. Find out what's going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bros Circus has to do with it.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a run-based driving survival adventure where players will face supernatural dangers on each expedition out into the Olympic Exclusion Zone. With your car as your only companion, you'll navigate a surreal and anomaly-filled reimagining of the Pacific Northwest, making your base of operations in an abandoned garage to research new parts to upgrade and maintain your station wagon. As you chart routes deeper into the Zone, you'll gather precious resources and investigate what's been left behind to learn exactly what it takes to survive in this unpredictable, hostile environment.

Cookie Cutter

In Cookie Cutter, a sentient energy source called the Void powers a decaying planet called the Megastructure. A Golden City governed by a ruthless mega-corporation called INFONET rests on top of the withering planet. Under the Garbanzos family's leadership, INFONET has drilled into the Megastructure in pursuit of a fraction of its energy source. This tiny fragment is called the Red Seed. Once found, it is used to further power the Golden City. The removal of a small portion of the Void advances the Megastructure's solemn decay. Simultaneously, INFONET has spearheaded a Denzel (Android) program to provide various social and infrastructural solutions within the Golden City. Each Denzel is created by fusing a deceased mortal soul with AI, and serves a Primary Function.

The Precinct

The Precinct immerses players in a captivating experience as they navigate the richly detailed early-1980s Averno City —a single-player, top-down, action sandbox police game. Within this neon-noir action sandbox, where gangs reign over the streets and corruption taints the very fabric of the city, players will embark on a relentless quest to uncover the truth. Engaging in thrilling vehicle chases through destructible environments, they will attempt to restore order and bring justice to the troubled metropolis.

Luto

Luto is a first-person psychological horror narrative experience where you play the role of an individual unable to leave his own home. Searching for a way to escape will lead you down a series of paths that will test your senses.

The Spirit of the Samurai

In The Spirit of the Samurai, players will assume the role of Takeshi, a Japanese samurai tasked with defending his village from the relentless onslaught of an Oni bent on conquering the land with his undead army. Prepare to confront his legions of tengu, undead creatures, and the terrifying Jorogumo, all inspired by Japanese mythology. Brace yourself for a truly unique and intense stop-motion cinematic adventure.

