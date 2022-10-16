Alolan Raichu Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Festival Of Lights

The Festival of Lights event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Before the event wraps up, get out there and raid! Tier Three currently has quite an interesting array of Pokémon available and Bleeding Cool is here to help you battle your raid boss of choice. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Alolan Raichu, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate during the Festival of Lights.

Top Alolan Raichu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Alolan Raichu counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Mega Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Hydreigon (Bite, Brutal Swing)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Raichu with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Hoopa Confined (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Hoopa Unbound (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Pheromosa (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz)

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Raichu can be defeated by solo players. In order to defeat this raid boss alone, be sure to use Pokémon from the above counters guide and suit them with the correct moveset. It is also important to power them up.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. Using a Pinap Berry on Alolan Raichu will reward extra Pikachu Candy, though.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Alolan Raichu is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!