Animation Week 2020 Event Review In Pokémon GO

Animation Week 2020 is winding down in Pokémon GO. Did this event do Pokémon Journeys: The Series, the iteration of the anime that it was paying homage to, justice or was this a big disappointment from Niantic? Let's dive in.

Pokémon GO Event Spawns & Shiny release

If we just look at the spawns, this was far and away the weakest Pokémon GO event of 2020 and beyond. With the exception of World Cap Pikachu, a very welcome spawn, the event featured nothing but commonly found spawns. If there weren't the (unfortunately) relatively rare World Cap Pikachu and odd Cubone spawn, it would have been impossible to distinguish this event from normal weather spawns. Also, with no Shiny release and an odd focus on Cubone that didn't come to fruition in the actual event, there was nothing exciting here for either casual or hardcore players. More Pikachu would've been terrific but, alas, the only interesting spawn was also the only rare one.

Eggs & Tasks

This is where we saw the most Cubone, which was slightly annoying… but let's be real. 7KM Eggs were absolute fire this event. Instead of adding the event hatches to the Egg pool as with previous events, Pokémon GO replaced the Egg pool with four possible hatches: Pichu, Cubone, Mantyke, and Riolu. While Mantyke is a bit of a yikes, this is the best shot at a Shiny Riolu in the game — potentially ever. 1/4 Egg hatch distance allowed trainers to crack the maximum amount of Eggs per day with just a bit of walking and careful gameplay. Personally, I was able to hatch a great amount of Riolu. While the Timed Research was easy but uneventful, the Eggs made this event worth playing.

Raids & Other Features

All that can be said is that this event allowed Lugia its full space to shine, because there was nothing interesting in raids with the possible exception of Golurk for those who haven't been able to catch a Golett worth evolving. As far as other features, Goh appeared in photobomb encounters which led to a Scyther spawning. Scyther, as a species with a boosted Shiny rate, was a terrific choice for GO Snapshot encounters.

Overall, while there were redeeming parts about Animation Week 2020 in Pokémon GO, the lack of a new Shiny release, mediocre raid bosses, and low World Cap Pikachu spawns made hatching Eggs the only interesting aspect of this event.