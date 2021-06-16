Anne Munition To Give Livestream Chat For Pride Month

We're still in the middle of Pride Month with a number of activities and events happening on and offline, with the latest being hosted by Anne Munition. Discord decided to host a series of events on its newly-launched Stage Channels this month, featuring various LGBTQIA+ artists and performers talking to their fans and others as they share what Pride means to them. Today one of the biggest gaming streamers on Twitch, Anne Munition, will be giving a chat of her own that will take place in one of those channels called The Armory, which is set to take place at 3pm PT today. Here's a little more info on it from Discord.

Anne Munition will host her own her Stage Channel event as a part of Discord's Pride programming happening all month long. She'll talk to the audience directly about what Pride means to her, her personal story of coming out, her safe spaces growing up, how she found inclusion and acceptance through gaming and the importance of diversity in the gaming industry. Knowing how important community really is, Anne Munition and Discord are teaming up for an event you won't want to miss. Members of the audience will also have a chance to ask Anne Munition their own Qs.

This is a really cool effort being put forward by Discord in order to not just support those in the LGBTQIA+ community, but to give a platform and a voice to those who can reach out to others through their own experiences. The event is being done in partnership with GLSEN, an organization that ensures LGBTQIA+ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying or harassment. Discord launched a fundraiser with Tiltify earlier this month as part of that partnership with the goal of raising over $100k for GLSEN, which as of when we're writing this, they're currently at $51k.