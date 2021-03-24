Another Month Of Genies In Pokémon GO Raids For April 2021

Niantic has announced the full slate of April 2021 Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO and it's… well, it's another full month of genies. That's right, the Forces of Nature will feature in raids the entire month, with Therian Forme Thundurus and Landorus debuting for the first time followed by a raid rotation recapping the Incarnate Formes for some reason. Let's get into the details.

The full details from the Pokémon GO blog include:

Therian Forme Tornadus will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time and will depart on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

This, we already knew about. Therian Forme Tornadus is set to take over from Therian Forme Thundurus in less than a week. This Pokémon will not be available in its Shiny form, but it is a debut Pokémon so will certainly be worth raiding a few times.

Therian Forme Landorus will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time and will depart on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Therian Forme Landorus will be significantly stronger than the Incarnate Forme and is already showing up at the top of the meta for Ground-types in raids. This is going to be a very useful Pokémon, so getting a powerful one is a good idea. Therian Forme Landorus, like the previous two Therian Formes, will not be available to encounter in its Shiny form.

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Incarnate Forme Thundurus, and Incarnate Forme Landorus will be appearing in five-star raids starting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Tornadus, Thundurus, or Landorus!

So, it all ends with a recap. After March 2021 was made up of just-short-of-a-week-long raid rotations debuting the Shinies of Incarnate Forme Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus, those who missed these Shinies will have another chance at catching them. This will put is more than a month through the Season of Legends, so hopefully, May 2021 introduces something a bit more interesting, as two months of the Forces of Nature is… a lot.