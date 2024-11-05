Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: From The Rift, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends: From The Rift Launches With New Content

Apex Legends: From The Rift has launched today, bringing with it Launch Royale and a host of other features with the new update

Article Summary Apex Legends: From The Rift update revives the nostalgic Kings Canyon in Launch Royale gameplay.

New Lifeline abilities include DOC teleportation and an indestructible healing forcefield for squadding up.

Hunt for Rift Relics to find overpowered weapons and Boost Kits for game-changing play.

Equip the deadly Raptor’s Claw, the ultimate Universal Melee Cosmetic, to dominate the Outlands.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have launched a new update filled with content for Apex Legends, as From The Rift arrives today. Players will have a new wealth of content to explore this time around with Launch Royale (which goes all the way back to where it started), new Rift Relics, the revival of Lifeline, and more. We have more info and the trailer here as the content is now live.

Apex Legends: From The Rift

Fans can run it back and relive the original Apex Games in Launch Royale, and they can get active with Lifeline, who has now been revived with new abilities. Plus, Rift Relics will help players charge their loadout with overcranked weapons and abilities, the new Raptor's Claw Universal Melee Cosmetic will sharpen their arsenal even more. Tear through the Outlands with a host of new updates, including:

