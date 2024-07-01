Posted in: Arcade, Arcade1Up, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nba, nba jam

Arcade1UP Puts NBA Jam Deluxe 2-Player Arcade On Pre-Order

NBA Jam fans have a new arcade machine available as Arcade1Up havs put the NBA Jam Deluxe 2-Player Arcade Machine up for pre-order.

Article Summary Arcade1Up's NBA Jam Deluxe 2-Player Arcade available for pre-order.

Featuring NBA Jam, Tournament Edition, and Hangtime in one.

Deluxe version includes light-up marquee and 3D molded coin doors.

Comes with Wi-Fi for online multiplayer and a 17” BOE color monitor.

Arcade1Up has put one of its most anticipated retro arcade titles up for pre-order today, as players can get their hands on the NBA Jam Deluxe 2-Player Arcade Machine. Specifically, the company is working with Amazon to put it up on Amazon's Gaming Zone 3D Showcase (the company's first gaming-focused 3D storefront), as well as working with additional retail partners such as Best Buy. Those looking to get their hands on it will be looking at $500, but it comes with all the usual upgrades you expect from one of their designs, plus you're getting three games in one cabinet. We have more info on this for you below as the arcade machine will be out later this fall.

NBA Jam Deluxe 2-Player Arcade Machine

Step onto the court and experience the ultimate slam-dunk of nostalgia with the Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2-Player Deluxe Arcade Machine! Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled journey through hoops history as you relive the glory days of arcade gaming. With NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Jam Hangtime all packed into one sleek cabinet, the action never stops.

Not just a pretty face, this machine boasts a stunning light-up marquee and 3D faux molded coin doors that will make every gaming session feel like a championship match. Dual speakers deliver dynamic sound to amplify every dunk and buzzer-beater, while the crisp 17" BOE color monitor brings the action to life in vivid detail. Lastly, challenge friends and foes alike with the built-in Wi-Fi, supporting online multiplayer for up to 4 players with the ability to lock any game with a code so only you and your friends with the code can play.

But wait, there's more! We've taken the arcade experience to the next level with our newest feature: a slimmer, lighter design that makes this deluxe edition even more irresistible. Standing over 5 feet tall, this arcade masterpiece is the centerpiece your game room deserves. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the world of arcade classics, the Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2-Player Deluxe Arcade Machine is your ticket to endless fun. Get ready to dominate the court like never before!

