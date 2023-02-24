Asmodee & Repos Production Launches 7 Wonders Edifice Asmodee and Repos Production have come together to release a new 7 Wonders expansion with 7 Wonders Edifice, out today.

Asmodee and Repos Production have officially launched a brand new expansion for 7 Wonders, as players can now get their hands on 7 Wonders Edifice. This new addition to the game introduces communal building projects, which, if you haven't caught on, are called Edifices. These allow players to construct buildings together to earn resources, money, or military power, all in the goal of eventually winning. But this way you'll be able to earn together. We have more info about it here as the expansion is on sale now for $30.

"7 Wonders is the world's most-awarded board game with more than 33 awards, including the prestigious Kennerspiel des Jahres, given in 2011. Since the franchise's debut in 2010, it has sold over 1.5 million copies and has been translated into 30 languages. 7 Wonders also expanded to mobile with the 7 Wonders app in 2017. The newest of four expansions, 7 Wonders Edifice gives players a simple choice: join opponents in building a prestigious Edifice building, or ignore them and focus resources on personal glory. If players complete an Edifice, they earn rewards, while those who choose to work alone will miss out on end-of-age benefits. Each Edifice forces players to weigh the benefits and consequences of working with others, adding a fun risk-reward mechanic to the hit 7 Wonders gameplay.

7 Wonders' Most Accessible Expansion: 7 Wonders Edifice is the most straightforward expansion for 7 Wonders, introducing a new form of player interaction without adding complexity or playtime.

Build Together or Alone: Work together to build Edifices and earn rewards such as military tokens or bonus victory point conditions if they're completed. Players can ignore them and focus on their city, but they'll have to face the consequences, like losing resources, money, or military power, if others finish an Edifice.

Expand Your Civilization: Add even more replay value to 7 Wonders with two new Wonders and 15 Edifice cards.

A Wonder for All Players: Easily set up 7 Wonders Edifice's compatible pieces with any version or expansion of 7 Wonders. (The Wonders, in line with the 2020 edition, are bigger than the first edition's Wonders, but this does not affect gameplay.)