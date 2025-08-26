Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: baby steps, Bennett Foddy, Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch

Baby Steps Drops New Release Date With Latest Trailer

One of the many casualties of Hollow Knight: Silksong being dropped into September with little notice, Baby Steps is being pushed back

Article Summary Baby Steps gets new release date after Hollow Knight: Silksong surprise launch in September 2025.

The quirky physics-based walking simulator now arrives September 23, avoiding major competition.

Developers gain extra time for polish, improvements, and adding much-needed final touches to Baby Steps.

Play as Nate, an unlikely hero, exploring a mysterious mountain in this unique walking adventure game.

Devolver Digital has confirmed that they are giving the game Baby Steps a new release date, which they revealed in the latest trailer you see here. One of the many casualties of Hollow Knight: Silksong being surprisingly dropped on September 4 during Gamescom 2025, causing many people to scramble so they aren't competing with the game, the team has decided to kick the game back a few weeks. We'll now see the title released on September 23, which should be the final push back for the title. On the bright side of things, it gives developers Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, and Bennett Foddy a chance to polish the game up a bit or work on items that needed extra time. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer, making fun of their new circumstance.

Baby Steps

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other. Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life. Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator. Explore a world shrouded in mystery one step at a time as Nate makes human connections more extraordinary than he could ever have imagined.

Fully-simulated physics based walking.

A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower.

Fully dynamic onesie soilage system.

A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of 420 beats and vibes.

Non-collectible hats.

