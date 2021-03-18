"Batman: The Dark Knight Returns" KS Fully-Funded, Mere Hours Left

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, a project by game company Cryptozoic Entertainment, has been fully-funded on Kickstarter! With only 29 hours left to go for the campaign at the time of writing, we wanted to share the news of this cool and interesting upcoming tabletop board game.

This new Batman board game is based around the iconic series written by the ineffable Frank Miller and features a plethora of callbacks directly towards the comic. The game shows a Bruce Wayne who is past his prime trying to continue his caped crusade against Gotham's criminals. However, there is a catch in that masked vigilantes are outlawed (those like Superman who can't help having powers are employed by the United States government – and yes, Superman also shows up in the game!).

This Kickstarter has had many stretch goals funded already, and in the final lap of this funding campaign, there's no telling how many more will be unlocked. The Deluxe Edition of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns has a number of miniatures to assist as a visual aid for gameplay, and the stretch goals included Commissioner Yindel, the replacement for Gordon, and an Exoframe Batsuit to allow the Caped Crusader to face off against Superman. Other stretch goals include promo cards, tokens, and engraved dice for use in the game.

With less than 29 hours to go for this Kickstarter campaign, it is clear that many people want to get their hands on the two different editions of this game. If you're interested in grabbing Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, you can find the campaign by clicking here. What do you think of this game or the comic series it's based on? Let us know what you think in the comments below!