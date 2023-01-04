Battle For Olympus Event To Launch In Overwatch 2 Tomorrow

Blizzard Entertainment will launch their next event in Overwatch 2 tomorrow as players will be able to experience the Battle For Olympus. The team has barely ended their winter holiday event and will immediately jump into a brand new two-week event that will be taking place from January 5th-19th. This will include a brand new timed mode that will take place on a specific Ilios map, as well as a new Free For All battle you can compete in. During this time, you'll be able to snag a few free in-game rewards, but the big thing they are hyping is a collection of skins related to the current theme of Greek Gods and Creatures. Unfortunately, based on what we've seen, there's no way to earn them, you have to buy them as a pack from their shop. And hey, if that's what you wanna do, good on you. But if you're one of those people saving your in-game credits for something special, this probably isn't a must-own set. You can see them all in action in the latest trailer below.

