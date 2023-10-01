Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alchemical Works, BattleJuice Alchemist, ESDigital Games

BattleJuice Alchemist Announced For PC & Consoles

ESDigital Games revealed that BattleJuice Alchemist, an all-new complex alchemy RPG, will be coming to PC and consoles sometime next year.

Indie game developer Alchemical Works and publisher ESDigital Games revealed their latest game on the way with BattleJuice Alchemist. This is an all-new RPG title in which you'll have to manage equipment and deal with a complex alchemy system in order to make what you need, then fight off enemies in a top-down JRPG scenario. The game currently has no set release date; however, they are planning an Early Access version, which we assume will be out before year's end, followed by a full release we're guessing will be in 2024. But we shall see. For now, we have the dev notes and the latest trailer here.

"Juice, the alchemist, is called to Caribou Creek to fight the demons that roam the lands. As your unique version of Juice, you explore the wilderness that once was New England. Fight evil in classic action RPG isometric top-down view and in bullet-time close combat. Find and craft items with game-changing powers. Master BattleJuice Alchemist's deck-building mechanics by arranging your compilation of flasks to suit your playstyle. Accentuate your character beyond character customization by using ritual magic as long-term buffs. Meet strange creatures from the Crossroads while the dark plot of BattleJuice Alchemist unravels."

Loot and Craft: As an alchemist, you wear no armor and wield no sword, but you rain down fire on your enemies. Find flasks with unique properties in the wilderness or craft them at your workbench. In deck-building fashion, you create a compilation of flasks which you randomly draw from.

As an alchemist, you wear no armor and wield no sword, but you rain down fire on your enemies. Find flasks with unique properties in the wilderness or craft them at your workbench. In deck-building fashion, you create a compilation of flasks which you randomly draw from. Unique Skill System: In BattleJuice Alchemist, your flasks are your skills. Every flask can be used the normal way and, at times, in a supercharged, "jucified" way for stronger effects. Some flasks have powers attached to them that drastically change their effects when used, which allows you to develop your own playstyle.

In BattleJuice Alchemist, your flasks are your skills. Every flask can be used the normal way and, at times, in a supercharged, "jucified" way for stronger effects. Some flasks have powers attached to them that drastically change their effects when used, which allows you to develop your own playstyle. Procedural Landscapes, Hand-crafted Towns: The world of BattleJuice Alchemist is separated into vast levels of procedural landscape. Every valley, sea, river, mountain, building, stone, tree and item is placed by a unique algorithm. This allows you to continue exploring after you complete the main story. Quest locations are still hand-crafted to tell compelling stories.

The world of BattleJuice Alchemist is separated into vast levels of procedural landscape. Every valley, sea, river, mountain, building, stone, tree and item is placed by a unique algorithm. This allows you to continue exploring after you complete the main story. Quest locations are still hand-crafted to tell compelling stories. Dark Lands to Discover: You are influenced by daytime and weather effects, and so are your enemies. But they are also buffed by the evermore spawning demons' presence. Find dark altars to hold their influence at bay and discover many other secrets.

You are influenced by daytime and weather effects, and so are your enemies. But they are also buffed by the evermore spawning demons' presence. Find dark altars to hold their influence at bay and discover many other secrets. Classic isometric ARPG action: Fight your enemies from afar in a classic top-down view. Throw explosive or freezing flasks at them, prepare ambushes of explosive barrels. Use the "Frog Hop" flask to jump away from danger or right into close combat.

Fight your enemies from afar in a classic top-down view. Throw explosive or freezing flasks at them, prepare ambushes of explosive barrels. Use the "Frog Hop" flask to jump away from danger or right into close combat. Close Combat with Bullet-time: Enter close combat with an enemy, where you can interact hands-on by dodging or using smoke flasks to avoid being hit. Manage your resources and flasks during these intense one on one battles against your awe-inspiring enemies from the Crossroads.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!