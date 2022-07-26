Before Your Eyes Is Now Available For Mobile By Netflix

GoodbyeWorld Games and Skybound Games have officially released Before Your Eyes on mobile with a partnership with Netflix. In case you didn't see the news last week, Netflix is not getting more involved with video games, and will be acting as a publisher in many ways for some new titles. This one isn't as new as it's already been out on PC for over a year, but you had to figure the company would be breaking in softly with some established titles. And you can't go wrong with one that won a bunch of awards, as they're happy to remind us that it won a BAFTA! The game is available right now on iOS and Android devices.

"We designed Before Your Eyes as a game that could be played and enjoyed by truly anyone and anywhere, not just experienced gamers, so for us, there is truly no better home for it than Netflix and on mobile," said Graham Parkes, the games lead writer and creative director. "We use our phone cameras every day to share meaningful daily experiences, so it feels like a natural fit to now use this technology to explore the life of the player's character and drive their narrative journey".

In Before Your Eyes, players find themselves in the company of The Ferryman, tasked with locating souls who have lived extraordinary lives and transporting them to the afterlife. While sailing to their ultimate destination, players must reflect on the character's life, the meaningful choices they made, and the moments that defined who they were. All of this is controlled through the eyes of the player. Utilizing your phone's camera, each player's glances and blinks will drive the narrative journey in Before Your Eyes. Literally experiencing the events of the game through the character's eyes, players are able to view each memory and control important choices throughout the story.