Betrayer: Curse Of The Spine Receives Prologue Before Release

Proponent Games and TripleCh3rry have launched a special prologue for their upcoming game, Betrayer: Curse Of The Spine. A lot of indie companies have been doing this lately, giving players something that feels like it's more than a demo, but isn't a complete game yet. The prologue, which you can play on Steam right now, is a bit of a preview to what's going on in the game before you're actually able to play it when it releases later this summer. You can check out a trailer for it below and read a bit on the game as we wai to see when it will officially come out.

Betrayer: Curse of the Spine is a side-scrolling Action-Adventure game that places an emphasis on player decisions. Featuring intricate storytelling, a vast world to explore, valuable crafting, and multiple endings to experience. This highly atmospheric game is filled with drama, mystery, and dread. This Prologue version of the final game is intended to give players the early experience of Rise of the Betrayer, introducing them to the world, the mechanics, and the story of Aidan's adventure.

Part of overcoming the challenges in this world is learning to use all the tools you have at your disposal. One of the most valuable pieces of your toolkit is your ability to craft. Make potions to restore your health or to increase your strength. Make weapons to brutalize your enemies and armor to protect your tender bits. Not only will your wits be put to the test but your reflexes will as well. It's not all just stabby-stab. Run and jump your way to victory – and likely die trying, many times, before you succeed. A land shrouded in darkness and mystery. Unlock the secrets of an ancient world and learn who you really are. Have we been here before? Multiple endings create high replayability.