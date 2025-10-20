Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beyond the Grove, Not a Duck

Beyond The Grove Confirmed For November Early Access Launch

The new mushroom-themed RTS-inspired autobattler Beyond the Grove is coming to Early Access, coming out on Steam this November

Lead a Grove Keeper, command mushroom armies and craft golems to fight a mysterious corruption.

Experiment with 50+ unique Golems by combining seven elemental types for flexible strategies.

Unlock 100+ Blessings, adapt to enemy attacks, and carry upgrades through every run for new challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher Not a Duck have announced the Early Access release date for their latest game, Beyond the Grove. if you haven't seen this yet, the game has you commanding an army of nature (mostly mushrooms) and elemental golems, as you'll fight an array of enemies come to do harm to the grove in this real-time strategy-inspired autobattler. Youc an check out the latest trailer here and the info from the team below, as the Early Access version of the game will arrive on Steam on November 4, 2025.

Beyond the Grove

Beyond the Grove is a charming RTS-inspired autobattler where you, a young Grove Keeper, must venture out to face a mysterious corruption. With a steady stream of summoned mushroom warriors and crafted elemental golems by your side, rally your forces to victory and discover the fate of the world beyond your grove. Command your army in a cycle of strategy and action. Take time to place rally markers on the battlefield and create golems, then watch the battle unfold until your next chance to adapt. Rinse and repeat. Adjust your army's movements, tweak its composition, and outsmart your enemies.

Your mushroom troops can't do it alone! Deploy over 50 distinct Golems to turn the tide of battle. Each Golem is forged by combining seven elemental types, resulting in unique strengths, weaknesses, and special attacks. To defeat the corruption, you'll need to experiment with different combinations and craft the perfect Golem for every situation. Harness over 100 unique Blessings, powerful traits that enhance your abilities and strengthen your troops. If enemy forces overwhelm you, retreat to your grove and regroup, but not all is lost! Carry forward the knowledge and power gained from previous runs, rally your allies, explore the world, and take the fight to the corruption once and for all.

