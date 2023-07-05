Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Land of the Morning Light

Black Desert Online Reveals Details For New Festa Event Content

Pearl Abyss has revealed the content roadmap for what they have planned during the new Festa event happening in Black Desert Online.

Pearl Abyss has released new details for the latest Black Desert Online event, as we have a clearer idea of the content on the way this month. The team is essentially releasing a ton of content over the next several weeks, adding new things for you to do and experiences to have, essentially lighting the month of July on fire. We have the full notes from the developers below, along with some new trailers showing parts of it off, as some of it is already live in the game.

NEW SERPENT BOSS: IMOOGI

Get ready to face Imoogi, the latest boss coming to the Black Shrine in Land of the Morning Light. New and returning players can jump into the region from today and fight this fearsome serpent and other bosses inspired by Korean folklore. Unlike other Land of the Morning Light bosses, the showdown with Imoogi will require players to avoid Imoogi's attacks while staying focused on the altar at the center of the battlefield. Alongside this update, players can expect a Black Shrine (Boss Blitz) update which provides world buffs to all Adventurers when an Adventurer defeats bosses at the most difficult level, Calamity 7.

BLACK DESERT – ARENA OF SOLARE SEASON 3

The new season of 3v3 PvP Arena of Solare returns to Black Desert Online, taking place in Land of the Morning Light. Players can participate in the battle at various locations like Shimnidae Forest and the reed field of Gowun Plateau. Players can expect more details about the new season in the near future.

MAEGU CLASS AWAKENING: JULY 5

The highly anticipated Maegu Awakening launches today, shortly following her sister Woosa's Awakening. As the Awakened Maegu, players can wield her sister's deadly fan and pierce through enemies using fiery wide-range attacks.

MYTHICAL DOOM

Mythical Doom is a reimagination that takes the "Hell Horse" concept of its predecessor "Doom" to a whole new level with a dazzling mane of blue flames and twin horns. Players travel quickly throughout the world of Black Desert with the following skills:

Shadow of Hellfire: Players can summon two additional Doom mounts, each accommodating up to two riders allowing a total of six adventurers to use them. Using this skill during its cooldown grants up to 10 nearby guild or party members the 'Hellblaze' buff, increasing movement speed by 5% for 60 seconds.

Players can summon two additional Doom mounts, each accommodating up to two riders allowing a total of six adventurers to use them. Using this skill during its cooldown grants up to 10 nearby guild or party members the 'Hellblaze' buff, increasing movement speed by 5% for 60 seconds. Infernal Sprint: Mythical Doom propels itself a breakneck speed, giving it the fastest land speed of all mounts in Black Desert Online.

Mythical Doom propels itself a breakneck speed, giving it the fastest land speed of all mounts in Black Desert Online. Infernal Legion: Mythical Doom ignites enemies with its fiery blue flames

Lastly, all Adventurers can now become a Dream Horse owner, as the secret behind the event item "Vipiko's Rocking Horse" which was given to all Adventurers, was revealed during the ball. Starting today, Adventurers can acquire and use "Vipiko's Calling Horn" to magically transform the rocking horse into one of three Dream Horses. Those who have not claimed the item yet can find it in the Challenge tab until July 26.

NEW BLACK DESERT ITEM: DEHKIA'S LANTERN

Coming in July, Dehkia's Lantern is a brand-new item in the Black Desert world which awakens nearby monsters in certain zones such as Ash Forest, Olun's Valley. Once awakened, monsters will be more powerful and dangerous with new attack patterns and better loot rewards such as Deboreka's Earrings. Lastly, monsters in the effect range of Dehkia's Lantern will respawn immediately after being defeated, giving players an entirely new way to approach existing monster zones.

NEW REALM: NOBLE LAND ULU KITA

This new realm is located beyond the southern end of the Mediah region and is full of mysteries and dangers for players to uncover. It will consist of four monster zones, two of which have been revealed during the stream: City of the Dead and Tungrad Ruins. As new high-end difficulty zones, players will need a high level of stats at around 700 or higher Attack and Defense Power combined to overcome the monsters within and loot rewards such as Origin of Dark Hunger, a unique item that will allow players to add additional enhancement stacks to their current gear enhancement stack. In addition, parts for a new treasure item called Lafi Bedmountain's Upgraded Telescope will be obtainable in the new realm. This treasure item allows Adventurers to teleport themselves to their guild or party members' location. Ulu Kita's update is planned for August.

SEA PALACE SUMMER EVENT

Black Desert Online's annual summer event receives a Korean-folklore inspired makeover for its return on July 26. This year, Adventurers are invited to explore an underwater palace that is filled with fun minigames. Players will take on the role of either the whimsical Rabbit or Tortoise. Rabbits will be tasked to escape the palace and Tortoises need to hunt the Rabbits down for their livers. Winning adventurers can look forward to exciting rewards.

